Hyundai Mobis Launches "Ask for Genuine, Ask for Hyundai Mobis" Campaign on World Anti-Counterfeiting Day

New Delhi [India], June 7: Through a comprehensive multi-channel strategy, encompassing social media, E-marketing collateral, PR releases, and below-the-line (BTL) activities, all unified under the "Ask for Genuine, Ask for Hyundai Mobis" campaign, this is designed to educate both customers and consumers about the advantages of selecting Genuine Mobis Parts.

On this significant occasion, Lee Myeong Jae, Mobis Aftersales Parts Head, elucidates on the pivotal importance of Genuine Parts using the example of cars. "The significance of using Genuine Parts, such as those offered by Hyundai Mobis, cannot be undermined. Unlike counterfeit or aftermarket alternatives, Genuine Parts by Hyundai Mobis are meticulously crafted to seamlessly integrate with Hyundai vehicles, preserving their original integrity and functionality."

Lee continues, "By choosing Genuine Parts, Hyundai owners can safeguard their investment and experience peace of mind, knowing that their vehicles are equipped with components adhering to Hyundai's precise specifications and Indian Government Standards. At Hyundai Mobis, we prioritize customer satisfaction and safety above all. By utilizing Mobis Genuine Parts, Hyundai owners can experience the flawless performance and vouch for the integrity of their vehicles, thereby ensuring a superior driving experience for years to come."

Hyundai Motor Group earnestly urges all their Hyundai owners to use only Hyundai Genuine Parts and Accessories for the maintenance and repair requisites, underlining the imperative of upholding the quality and reliability.

For further information on the "Ask for Genuine, Ask for Hyundai Mobis" campaign and Hyundai Mobis Genuine Parts, please visit Hyundai Mobis Social Handles.

Incepted in 1977, Hyundai Mobis has carved a distinct niche for itself as a major automotive parts manufacturer worldwide. Mobis India supplies Hyundai Genuine After-sales Parts and Accessories to approx. 50,00,000 Hyundai cars running on Indian roads. It enjoys a wide network of its own Parts Distribution Centres (PDCs) operating in various Metropolitan cities and Hyundai Authorized Dealers/MOBIS Authorized Distributors spread across India.

For further information, please visit www.hyundaimobisin.com.

