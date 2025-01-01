Hyundai Motor India achieves highest-ever domestic sales in 2024

New Delhi, Jan 1 Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Wednesday said it has registered highest-ever yearly domestic sales of 6,05,433 units in 2024.

The company achieved total sales of 7,64,119 units (including domestic and export) last year.

In the month of December, HMIL reported total monthly sales of 55,078 units (domestic at 42,208 units and export at 12,870 units).

According to Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL, the company managed to sustain sales momentum in 2024, despite strong headwinds faced by the industry at large.

“Introduction of the innovative Hy-CNG Duo technology in 2024 resonated well with buyers, translating to the highest ever CNG contribution of 13.1 per cent to HMIL’s domestic sales in CY 2024, against 10.4 per cent in CY 2023,” Garg said.

“We are confident that the upcoming CRETA Electric, will further expand the appeal of this Undisputed, Ultimate SUV,” Garg noted.

Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Wednesday said its overall auto sales for the month of December stood at 69,768 vehicles, a growth of 16 per cent, including exports.

In the sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment, Mahindra sold 41,424 units in the domestic market, a growth of 18 per cent and overall, 42,958 vehicles, including exports.

The domestic sales for commercial vehicles stood at 19,502.

“The year ended on a high, as we became the only Indian auto company to attain the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) world leader status within the auto sector,” said Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd.

The DJSI ranking is one of the most respected global benchmarks for ESG performance, covering over 13,000 companies across various industries and “we are ranked first among all global auto original equipment manufacturers (OEMs),” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor