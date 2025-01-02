Hyundai Motor India unveils the electric CRETA

New Delhi [India], January 2 : In its journey towards electric mobility, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has unveiled the highly anticipated Hyundai CRETA Electric. Hyundai is offering the CRETA Electric in four variantsExecutive, Smart, Premium, and Excellencealong with eight monotone and two dual-tone colour options, including three matte finishes.

According to Hyundai, CRETA Electric offers exhilarating acceleration, achieving 0-100 km/h in just 7.9 seconds. It will be available in two battery options: a 51.4 kWh Long Range version providing a driving range of 473 km and a 42 kWh Standard Range version with a range of 390 km.

Charging will be both rapid and flexible, with DC fast charging enabling 10 per cent-80 per cent charge in just 58 minutes, while the 11kW Smart Connected Wall Box charger ensures full charging in four hours, making EV ownership more convenient than ever.

The Shift-by-Wire System provides intuitive gear control, and the Digital Key feature allows users to lock, unlock, and start the vehicle using their smartphone or smartwatch, enhancing convenience and security.

Hyundai is also expanding its EV infrastructure across India. The company plans to establish nearly 600 fast public charging stations over the next seven years and provides access to over 10,000 EV charging points through the myHyundai app.

Speaking at the launch, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer of HMIL, remarked, "The Hyundai CRETA Electric marks a significant milestone for HMIL as our first localized electric SUV. Hyundai Motor Company has established itself as a pioneer in EV innovation with revolutionary and award winning EVs like IONIQ, and the Hyundai CRETA Electric is no different."

He added, "Continuing the strong legacy of the CRETA brand, the Hyundai CRETA Electric combines design, technology, and exceptional safety to inspire confidence in electric vehicles among Indian customers. With the addition of this electric powertrain, we now have a CRETA for everyone. We are confident that the Hyundai CRETA Electric will set a new standard in quality for electric SUVs in India and will redefine the success of EVs in the country."

The Hyundai CRETA Electric embraces Hyundai's global Pixel design language, offering an electrified appeal that blends bold SUV design with modern technology.

The front grille features a pixelated graphic design with an integrated charging port, complemented by a pixelated rear bumper and LED tail lamps. Active Air Flaps (AAF) enhance airflow and improve aerodynamics, while R17 Aero Alloy Wheels with low rolling resistance tires optimize efficiency and range.

