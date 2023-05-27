I-T searches at premises linked to KM Kohinoor Group in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 27 : Income Tax (I-T) department officials carried out searches at the offices of a prominent real estate company, KM Kohinoor Group in Hyderabad, sources from the department said.

The residence of the Group's promoter Mohammad Ahmad Quadri at Banjara Hills and other premises in the city related to the company were also covered in the searches that began on Wednesday.

According to sources, the corporate office and site offices of the company were covered in the searches. Income-tax sleuths seized various documents like account logbooks, payment receipts, flats and plots sold to clients, hard disks and digital equipment from the company's offices and the residences of the firm's Managing Director.

The Kohinoor developers' was established in 1993 by entrepreneur Mohammed Ahmed Quadri by developing residential properties in the city. The real estate company has expanded by making residential and commercial projects over the years.

Some of the upcoming projects of the real estate company are Kohinoor Western Park, Kohinoor Meadows, Kohinoor AQ City, Kohinoor Manoroopa, Kohinoor Avian City Phase II, Kohinoor Aura Gardens and Kohinoor Amwaj Park.

The ongoing projects of the company are VNR's Aero City at Balapur, Kohinoor Goldstone in Banlaguda and Kings Kohinoor Tower in Mehdipatnam.

