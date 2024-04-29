IAAOWA's Swasthya 2024: Health camp benefits hundreds of contractual employees at CAG office

New Delhi [India], April 29 : The Indian Audit & Accounts Officers' Wives Association (IAAOWA) has organized a three-day health camp named Swasthya 2024 for the hundreds of contractual employees currently working in the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).

The health camp, held between April 27 and 29, aimed to provide quality medical services to the contractual staff at the CAG headquarters in New Delhi.

During the first phase of the medical camp, around 475 contract staff underwent health screenings, while approximately 800 workers will be covered during the second phase.

This initiative marks the second time that the IAAOWA has organized the Swasthya camp with the objective of emphasizing the importance of preventive care and regular screenings for long-term health maintenance among the workforce.

At the concluding function today, Dr Smita Murmu, wife of CAG Girish Chandra Murmu and patron of the IAAOWA, interacted with the doctors and appreciated their dedication towards social work.

Dr Murmu has been instrumental in designing the health scheme for the employees.

"We believe that with timely screening, treatment and counselling, health camps such as ours can help in advancing the quality of health and life of the vulnerable among us," said Susan Viswanathan, IAAOWA President, who inaugurated the health camp.

The healthcare initiative is a positive step towards sensitizing the staff about the importance of regular health screening, monitoring, and treatment.

The IAAOWA plans to organize more such camps and provide free medicines and eyeglasses to those in need of vision correction.

Dr Sanjeev Sinha, professor in the Department of Medicine at All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences, provided a team of 14 medical experts from the fields of ENT, Ophthalmology, Dermatology, and Medicine for the three-day health camp.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor