IAS officer Siva Prasad Presents his new book on Bhagavad Gita to Honourable President

Hyderabad, July 22: Senior IAS officer Mr. K Siva Prasad, Financial Commissioner, Rural Development and Panchayats, Govt. of Punjab, Chandigarh, has written an amazing and worth reading book on Bhagavad Gita. The book is titled “Gita Acharan- A beginner’s perspective”. It is also translated in Hindi as Gita Acharan – Ek Sadhak Ki Drishti Se.

A copy of the Hindi book was recently presented to Hon’ble President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind by the author K Siva Prasad at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Mr. Siva Prasad is an IAS officer belonging to Punjab Cadre. He originally hails from the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. He did Engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Warangal in Computer Science.

He has done an extensive research on Bhagavad Gita and has deeply understood the meaning of the teachings of Lord Krishna. As he was interested in spirituality from an early age, he took up treading and understanding the Bhagavad Gita for the past two decades. Simultaneously, he was studying the western thought relating to psychology and behavioural sciences.

This background and numerous experiences in public life as an IAS officer helped him understand and present the Bhagavad Gita in a scientific and contemporary context. He concludes that whatever is said in the world till today is nothing but the interpretation of the Bhagavad Gita in one way or another. Bhagavad Gita is a household name in India as well as abroad. Many great personalities wrote many interpretations. It is a conversation between Lord Krishna and warrior Arjun on the battlefield of Kurukshetra. The Bhagavad Gita is both eternal and comprehensive. In the constantly changing physical world, an interpretation is needed from time to time to keep these teachings in the contemporary perspective.

On this occasion, Mr. Siva Prasad said, “Bhagavad Gita deals at the roots of the issues we face daily, whereas we tend to handle them at the level of the shoots. These include the transient nature of things, polarities and dualities of the physical world, performing actions without anticipation of fruits of action, being witness, shedding the sense of doership and many more. Essentially, it’s about what we are rather than what we do and what we have”. He added, “The complex issues of life are addressed in Bhagavad Gita. These are made simple so that one can attain awareness about them by putting them into practice in daily life. It will help to attain joy irrespective of the circumstances one is facing”.

To spread the wonderful message of Bhagavad GitaMr. K Siva Prasad has started a Youtube channel by the name “Gita Acharan” and has also a website by the name www.gitaacharan.org.

The 200 pages book available in Amazon and other famous book retail stores at M.R.P Rs. 295/-.

