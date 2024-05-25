IB Group Emerges as Top 5 Poultry Company in Asia

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 25: In a resounding testament to its remarkable growth trajectory, IB Group, in collaboration with Aviagen®, proudly announces a significant milestone: the acquisition of 100,000 Grandparent Poultry (GP) stock in a single financial year. This milestone not only underscores IB Group's ascendancy as a leading player in the poultry industry but also highlights its steadfast commitment to sustainable growth and innovation.

Since 2014, the association between IB Group and Aviagen has been characterized by unwavering dedication to excellence. Guided by the visionary leadership of Mr. Derk Wesjohann, Managing Director, and Jan Henriksen, CEO, of Aviagen, IB Group has solidified its position as a formidable force in the poultry landscape, earning a well-deserved place among the top five poultry companies in Asia.

The celebratory moment was marked by an expressive ceremony where Peter Fischer, representing Aviagen, presented accolades to Bahadur Ali, Managing Director of IB Group, alongside Ms. Zoya Afreen Alam, Director, and Dr. R.K. Jaiswal, President of IB Group. This milestone not only reflects IB Group's impressive growth trajectory but also symbolizes the collective efforts and unwavering dedication of its leadership and employees.

Reflecting on this momentous occasion, Bahadur Ali remarked, "Our decade-long association with Aviagen has been instrumental in driving IB Group's exponential growth. With Aviagen's unwavering support, we are steadfast in our commitment to achieving a notable 25% year-on-year expansion in our poultry business." He further emphasized IB Group's commitment to empowering rural communities and addressing the burgeoning demand for nutritious protein in India by supplying sustainable, affordable, and nutritious protein to meet the evolving needs of the country's growing population.

As it celebrates this momentous achievement, IB Group reaffirms its unwavering commitment to excellence, sustainability, and societal impact, setting a shining example for the industry at large.

