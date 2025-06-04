IBB Chronicles by Editor Archana Jain presents Aaparya Chikankari by Anu Arya at Ahemdabad Fashion Week

New Delhi [India], June 4: IBB Chronicles is the Digital news portal featuring all Bollywood and Important news/ Updates.Archana Jain brings out the Fashion and Passion on the Stage with the Brand

Aaparya Chikankari

Specializing in exquisite Chikankari Embroidery Work, Our collection showcases the beauty and grace of this ancient craft through a modern lens. We offer a wide range of Beautifully Handcrafted Anarkalis, Sarees, Suits, Co-ord Sets, Kurtis, Short Kurtis, Bottoms & Accessories that Celebrate the Rich Heritage of Indian Embroidery while catering to the Tastes of the Modern Woman. Our skilled artisans meticulously create each piece with the finest fabrics, ensuring exceptional quality and comfort. Whether you’re looking for something elegant for a special occasion or a stylish addition to your everyday wardrobe, Aaparya Ethnic Chikankari Studio has something to suit every need. Step into a World where every Garment tells a Story of Tradition, Craftsmanship, and Timeless Beauty. Discover the charm of Chikankari with Aaparya, and Embrace Elegance that Transcends Time.

Designer Anu Arya showcased her fab collection on 18 models along with showstopper Shazia Zafar and Showopener Rosemary Fernandes along with Supporting Partner Puneet Arya.

Here we ended our Fashion Show bringing out Lucknowi Works all the way from Chandigarh.

A Glamourous Triumph of Culture, Fashion and Creativity at Ahemdabad Fashion Week by IBB Chronicles Presenting Aaparya Chikankari by Anu Arya.

