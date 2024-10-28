IBC D-Serve 2024: Reliance Jio Named 'Digital Enterprise of the Year,' Xapads Media Secures 'Digital Services Provider' Award

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28: The Indian Business Council (IBC) proudly announced the winners of the much-anticipated Digital Services Awards (D-Serve) 2024 today. The D-Serve Awards honor and celebrate the most transformative, impactful, and innovative achievements in digital services across various industries in India, recognizing organizations that are setting new standards in digital transformation, marketing, customer engagement, and technological advancements.

Reliance Jio Infocomm emerged as the Digital Enterprise of the Year, showcasing its commitment to leveraging cutting-edge digital strategies to drive growth and impact across industries. Xapads Media received the prestigious Digital Services Provider of the Year award, recognized for its exceptional contributions to digital marketing services through innovative and effective solutions.

SUD Life Insurance also took center stage as it was recognized as the Leading Brand in Video Marketing (under Stream 2024 program) for its pioneering use of video content to enhance customer engagement and brand awareness. The brand's success highlights the power of creative and strategic video marketing in today's digital-first world.

This year's winners represent a diverse array of sectors, from finance and e-commerce to healthcare, automotive, and more. Each organization and agency nominated showcased exceptional leadership in leveraging digital tools, platforms, and strategies to enhance operational efficiency, improve customer experiences, and drive business growth.

Over 300 entries were submitted across 50 award categories, reflecting the rapidly growing role of digital transformation in today's competitive business environment.

The winners will be felicitated at the grand awards ceremony at the India Digital Meet 2025 scheduled for February 13, 2025 at the iconic Jio Institute in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai. Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage in dynamic panel discussions, keynote sessions from industry leaders, and exclusive networking opportunities with pioneers in the digital landscape.

"We are thrilled to recognize the achievements of our 2024 D-Serve Award winners," said Soumya Meria Samuel, Director at the Indian Business Council. "These organizations and their leaders have not only embraced the digital future but have set a new benchmark for what can be achieved through exemplary digital services. We believe their work will continue to inspire and propel the industry forward."

About the Indian Business Council (IBC)

The Indian Business Council is a leading industry body committed to fostering economic growth, innovation, and collaboration across India's business sectors. Through initiatives like the D-Serve Awards, IBC continues to support and recognize companies that drive progress and excellence in digital and technological advancements.

