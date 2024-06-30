ICAI organises 'CA run for Viksit Bharat' marathon in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 30 : The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) organised a marathon named 'CA Run for Viksit Bharat' in Delhi.

The marathon was organised to celebrate 75 years of establishment of the organisation. Minister of State, Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra along with ICAI president Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal attends the event in the national capital.

As per the ICAI, the participants from all five regional councils of the organisation took part in the marathon.

Speaking at the event ICAI president said that the organisation will celebrate its foundation day in Bharat Mandapam tomorrow. The Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Arjun Ram Meghwal will be present during the event.

"Today chartered accountants need to contemplate whether what we have achieved to date will be enough to realise the dream of a developed India. Today's run is a symbolic run so that we can help in the development of the country through new techniques in an innovative way," he added.

Whatever this ICAI has done till now, will it help us in realising the vision of a developed India in the coming 25 years, he said emphasising on the need to work towards nation-building.

The ICAI is a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament, viz. The Chartered Accountants Act, of 1949 for regulating the profession of Chartered Accountancy in the country. The Institute functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.

The ICAI is the second largest professional body of Chartered Accountants in the world, with a strong tradition of service to the Indian economy in the public interest.

The affairs of the ICAI are managed by a Council in accordance with the provisions of the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 and the Chartered Accountants Regulations, 1988.

The Council constitutes of 40 members of whom 32 are elected by the Chartered Accountants and remaining 8 are nominated by the Central Government generally representing the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Finance and other stakeholders.

