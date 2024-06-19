ICAI Surat Branch organized the “All India National Conference – 2024” at Le Meridien Hotel in Surat on June 15 and 16

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 19: The two-day event brought together over 1,500 Chartered Accountants from across the country to discuss and explore recent developments and future opportunities in the field.

Emphasizing the role of CAs in driving economic growth, CA Dushyant Vithlani, Chairman of ICAI Surat Branch, had said it was important for them to possess the right knowledge while remaining updated was equally vital.

“The All India National Conference 2024 aimed to equip participants with the latest knowledge. It was designed to provide the CA fraternity with up-to-date information and in-depth analysis of various provisions and amendments in Income Tax, Corporate Tax, and GST laws. Expert speakers shared their insights on topics such as international opportunities for CAs, capital markets, the use of AI by CAs, and Entrepreneurship and Innovation for CAs,” CA Dushyant Vithlani had said.

The two-day conference featured a range of sessions, including panel discussions, case studies, keynote addresses, technical sessions, and Q&A sessions. These sessions provided numerous learning and networking opportunities for participants, helping domestic CA firms looking to expand globally.

Some notable participants included ICAI President CA Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, and Immediate Past ICAI President CA Aniket Sunil Talati and former ICAI President CA Atul Gupta.

The conference also saw an inspirational address by monk and motivational speaker Gyanvatsal Swami ji on “Path of Excellence”. Other prominent speakers such as CA Kapil Goyal, former Chairman of ICAI's Board of Studies CA Jay Chhaira, CA Ashish Chaturmohta, CA Anand Prakash Jangid, and CA Amit Somaiya also shared their experiences and insights with the participants.

