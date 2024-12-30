Ice masterpieces, slides and a New Year's show - The 10th "Ice Moscow" festival is back!

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 30: This holiday season in Moscow is a perfect time to visit an anniversary Ice Moscow. Within the Family festival which will celebrate its 10th birthday from December 29, 2024 to January 12, 2025. Once again, the festival will take place in one of the most iconic locations in Moscow - the Victory Park on Poklonnaya Hill.

The organizers are Within the Family Nationwide Program, supported by Moscow Department of Culture and Rostec State Corporation.

This year the theme of the festival is Engineers of Russia: images of the most popular engineering and blue-collar jobs will be created from ice in an unusually allegorical, creative and unexpected way. Among the ice sculptures - original images of a production engineer, a design engineer, a mechanic, a planner, a welder, an electrician, and many others. There are many heroes in our country that we can be proud of, who move progress forward and improve our lives. The festival will be dedicated to them.

"Today, Rostec creates innovations, technologies and products, that change the quality of life for many people. This is a result, achieved by collective work of thousands of Russian designers and engineers. Their ideas, dedication and devotion to their cause help our country fight for technological leadership. In addition, engineering specialties once again top the list of the most prestigious professions. These are pursued by bright, talented and courageous young people who want to devote themselves to an important cause and a great goal," - Rostec said.

"This event has brought much happiness, the feeling of New Year's miracles and the atmosphere of true yuletide festivities to the people of Moscow and the guests of the capital in the last 10 years. We're so happy to return to our original, all beloved location - the Victory Park on Poklonnaya Hill. For the first time the festival will feature a show on a big stage about love and miracle. Beautiful music was composed specifically for it. More so, we hope to surprise our guests with the ice sculptures dedicated to engineering and blue-collar jobs, which will be presented in the most unexpected way. Which way is that? Visit us and you shall see!" - says Aleksandr Kovtunets, the President of Within the Family Nationwide Program and the author of Ice Moscow festival.

The open-air exposition will also dive into several indoor pavilions - ice and sand. The ice pavilion will make sure our most detail-oriented sculptures withstand any weather. The sand pavilion will warm up our guests while they enjoy the sculptures.

And, of course, we are making a whole range of interactive sculptures for your amazing photos. Among them is the absolute hit of the festival - the ice throne! The interactive sculptures for children will include a fabulous labyrinth; an airplane with an ice slide, where our youngest guests can turn into pilots; and the metro train, where they can imagine themselves as engine drivers.

The New Year's show will entertain the festival guests three times a day at 15:00, 17:00 and 19:00. Not only will it envelop the professional activities of engineers, domestic achievements in technology and science, talented specialists, but also talk about the most important, eternal thing, called love. New technologies, circus tricks, aerial gymnastics and dances, interesting animation on a big screen - visitors will see all this in the exclusive New Year's show "Engineers of Russia".

The festival's calling card is a magnificent Ice Kremlin in the center of the square. A cascade of 6 ice slides up to four meters high and 30 meters long descend from it. Ice skating is one of the most favorite pastimes for visitors of all ages.

This year, everyone at the Ice Moscow festival will be able to watch episodes of the animated series "Drakoshya", broadcasted daily at the festival site. Also, on January 2, 5 and 7, guests can meet the dragon Tosha and learn how a cartoon is created at a special master class. The animated series "Drakoshya" from the animation company "YARKO" (part of Gazprom-Media Holding) follow the amusing adventures of magical dragons who possess different types of magic. The author behind the original idea of Dragon Tosha is the famous Russian writer, screenwriter and producer Oleg Roy.

Street actors, ancient Russian games and swing rides will ensure that both children and parents have a fun stay at the festival. Active and exciting games will keep you warm, and the variety of ice slides will charge you with an excellent New Year's mood! In the evenings, everyone can enjoy an open-air with popular DJ tracks in a magical setting of sparkling ice and lights!

"Ice Moscow. Within the Family" festival activities

-Ice sculpture exposition at the Victory Park square

- Ice Moscow Kremlin with a cascade of ice slides

- Live performances with a New Year' show on big stage

- Screening of "Drakoshya" animated TV series with a master class on cartoon creation

- Indoor ice pavilion

- Indoor sand pavilion

- Interactive sculptures for children and adults

- Russian folk festivities

- Street performers

- Evening DJ sets

- Food court

Festival location: Victory Park entrance square

Working hours: December 29 - January 12, 11:30 - 22:00

Tickets:

Adults - 700 RUB.

Children, reduced price - 500 RUB.

Age category 0+

Festival website: https://www.icemoscow.info/

Accreditation: Anastasia Ostapenko, Head of the Press Service, tel. +7(925) 610-86-23, e-mail: anast.ostapenko@mail.ru

Our media partners: TASS Russian news agency, Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper, Humor FM radio, Odnoklassniki social network, International Television and Radio Company "Mir".

General information:

Ice Moscow. Within the Family is one of the largest ice festivals in the world along with the famous international ice festivals in Harbin (China), Sapporo (Japan), Alaska (USA). This is one of the most visited family festivals in Moscow, having already attracted more than 6 million people throughout its history. The festival is covered not only in Russian federal media, but also in many foreign ones. Over a 150 professional sculptors from different parts of Russia and abroad were involved in carving the beautiful ice compositions for the festival.

Ice Moscow festival sets an incredible atmosphere of New Year's miracles in sparkling ice lights, presents many interesting ice sculptures for beautiful photos, exciting ice slides, and an exclusive show on stage! This is the only event in Russia of this level, designed for family and children's winter leisure.

