ICFAI Business School (IBS), A Management College with Case-Based learning paving a path to leadership

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 9: ICFAI Business School (IBS) has established itself as a leader in management education by adopting an innovative teaching approach - Case-Based Learning. This method has transformed how students engage with business challenges, making ICFAI Business School (IBS) a top choice for aspiring business professionals worldwide. Among one of the largest Case repositories in Asia Pacific, ICFAI Business School (IBS) provide case-based learning which stands out from other MBA/PGPM Colleges in India.

The power of Case-Based Learning at IBS

At ICFAI Business School (IBS), learning goes beyond textbooks. The Case-Based Method immerses students in real-life business scenarios, encouraging them to analyze problems, think critically, and apply theoretical knowledge to create practical solutions. This hands-on approach nurtures essential skills such as problem-solving, decision-making, and critical thinking, all crucial for success in today's corporate world.

Throughout their two-year management program, IBS students navigate through approximately 270 case studies. Students specializing in marketing handle around 290 cases, while those in Operations, HR, and Finance cover about 260 cases each. This extensive case study exposure ensures students develop a deep understanding of diverse business challenges.

A vast collection of Cases

ICFAI Business School (IBS) is home to a case collection of more than 6,600 meticulously researched cases, supported by teaching notes and structured assignments. These cases, developed by the IBS Case Research Centre, span areas such as Strategy, Corporate Governance, Finance, HR, and Marketing. The centre's dedication to producing high-quality Case Studies has earned IBS a global reputation, with over 900 business schools using its cases as teaching tools.

In fact, IBS cases have been widely recognised, consistently winning accolades at prestigious global competitions hosted by The Case Centre. These awards underscore IBS's leadership in case-based pedagogy.

Global reach and industry relevance

IBS's case studies have a significant impact on business education worldwide. Management studies equipped with Case based learning help students prepare to face the real-world corporate problem. Over 200,000 individual copies have been adopted by universities globally, with more than 10 million copies integrated into textbooks and casebooks. This global reach highlights the practical relevance of IBS's case studies in preparing students for real-world challenges.

Hands-on learning

ICFAI Business School (IBS) ensures its students are industry-ready through practical exposure to advanced tools like SAP Labs and Bloomberg Terminals. These cutting-edge resources complement the case-based learning approach, equipping students with both theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience essential for today's data-driven business environment.

IBS Case Research Centre: Driving excellence

At the heart of IBS's case-based learning is the IBS Centre for Management Research (ICMR). This centre, staffed by faculty and research associates, produces cases that are relevant to current business trends. These cases are not just used at IBS but are sought after by prestigious business schools worldwide, reinforcing IBS's leadership in management education.

Practical experience and career preparation

In addition to case-based learning, ICFAI Business School (IBS) students participate in the Summer Internship Programme (SIP), providing real-world exposure to business environments. This combination of case studies, internships, and hands-on training ensures that ICFAI Business School (IBS) graduates are well-prepared to thrive in the corporate world.

Contact Details:

ICFAI Business School Admission Office

Plot No. 65, Nagarjuna Hills

Punjagutta, Hyderabad - 500082

Telangana

Ph: 040 - 23440963 (5 lines)

Email: ibsat@ibsindia.org

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1023356/IBS_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor