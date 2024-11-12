ICIA and AstaGuru Present Himmat Shah - Innocence & Creativity Exhibition

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12: Institute of Contemporary Indian Art powered by AstaGuru Auction House in association with Namtech Fine Art, is honoured to present 'Himmat Shah - Innocence & Creativity', an exclusive exhibition showcasing the profound artistic journey of revered sculptor Himmat Shah, whose innovative works have left an indelible mark on modern sculpture. This collection features a unique assembly of bronzes, all masterfully cast at the renowned Bronze Age Foundry in London, where Himmat has skillfully worked for over two decades. The curation features seminal works such as Man From Moon and Tirthankar. The works from Tirthankar series transcend mere representation, becoming iconic symbols of ancestral memory and spiritual guardianship.

The exhibition also chronicles forms that the modernist has revisited throughout his career. The exhibition will also display his exploration of large works executed in stone and solid gold casts for his miniature sculptures.

Speaking on his work and association with AstaGuru, Himmat Shah says, "My journey as an artist has always been about striving for creativity and excellence. I met Tanuj Berry in 2006, and we talked about the challenges of achieving high-quality casting in India. He introduced me to a foundry in London, where I realised my vision with incredible precision, and was amazed by the quality of casting at Bronze Age. Their interest in enlarging some of my sculptures led to the creation of larger pieces that really stand out in the exhibition.

The beautiful patinas and increased scale have given new life to each piece, highlighting the intricate details I imagined. One of my favourites is "Tirthankar," along with some heads inspired by my experiences in London.The beauty and uniqueness of women from all walks of life inspired me to create sculptures that celebrate diversity, with each head telling a story of strength and individuality.

I'm excited to exhibit my work with AstaGuru, a platform that champions artists like me. I hope these sculptures connect with viewers and inspire an appreciation for the diverse identities and experiences that enrich our world."

Speaking on the association, Manoj Mansukhani, Chief Marketing Officer at AstaGuru says, ''We at AstaGuru are truly privileged to showcase Himmat Shah's remarkable body of work through the 'Himmat Shah - Innocence & Creativity' exhibition. This collection represents a legacy of artistic mastery, as Shah's works transcend conventional sculpture to engage with themes of memory, spirituality, and individuality. We look forward to welcoming art enthusiasts to experience this unique curation, which offers a glimpse into Himmat Shah's creative journey and his dedication to capturing the essence of human experience."

The exhibition will be held on 16-18 November, 2024 at the ICIA Gallery at Kalaghoda, Mumbai and will be inaugurated by Himmat Shah himself.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor