Iconic Fashion Powerhouses, Falguni Shane Peacock and Farah Khan Ali Invest in Indyverse to celebrate Individuality, Diversity, and Creativity

New Delhi [India], June 26: Indyverse, led by the Luxury and lifestyle business specialists Ravineet Singh Marwah and Roop Kaur, is a platform that dedicates itself to showcasing celebrity and emerging labels and brands from all across the globe. Indyverse curates an impressive collection of ethnic wear, athleisure, and couture. The company has redefined the way in which we interact with fashion.

With the brand's commitment to promoting up-and-coming talent, Indyverse has made online shopping hassle much easier. By providing styling and Made to Measure services, they also provide hyper-personalized services. To further ease the stress one goes through while online shopping, Indyverse being a phygital platform caters 3D Fashion experience and Digital Trial Room delivering engagement while shopping. Indyverse has made it a priority to provide customers with a seamless shopping experience.

Now, Indyverse is taking things to the next level by receiving investments from two of India's most iconic fashion powerhouses, Falguni Shane Peacock and Farah Khan Ali. The investment is set to celebrate individuality, diversity, and creativity in the fashion industry.

Falguni Shane Peacock is a luxury fashion brand known for its unique and intricate designs that cater to both men and women. The brand has dressed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and Hollywood, including Beyonce, Katy Perry, and Priyanka Chopra.

Farah Khan Ali, on the other hand, is a renowned jewelry designer whose pieces are a favorite among celebrities and fashion enthusiasts. Her designs are a perfect blend of traditional and modern aesthetics, making them perfect for any occasion. From music icon Beyonce and tennis star Serena Williams to A-list Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities.

Together, these two iconic fashion powerhouses will bring their expertise and creativity to Indyverse's platform, providing customers with a unique and diverse collection of fashion and jewelry.

Founders Ravineet Singh Marwah and Roop Kaur stated the investment is set to revolutionize the fashion landscape in India and global market, showcasing the best of emerging talent and established brands. With Indyverse's commitment to personalized service and hassle-free online shopping, customers can expect nothing but the best.

For more information, please visit: www.indyverse.in and https://www.instagram.com/indyverse.official/

