ICSE and ISC Specimen Papers 2025 Released: A Breakdown of Changes and How to Prepare

New Delhi [India], May 24: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the much-awaited ICSE and ISC Specimen Papers for 2025! This is fantastic news for students appearing for their board exams next year. We are here to break down the changes and how you can ace your exams using our comprehensive resources.

What's New in 2025?

To foster the assessment of core competencies in learners and align with the objectives of the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP), these papers have been curated with current educational trends and assessment practices. This shift aimed to move away from rote learning and memorisation, placing greater emphasis on this means a shift towards higher order abilities such as- Application, Analysis, Interpretation, Evaluate and which have also been mapped in the Specimen Question Papers.

* Application-based questions: The questions will challenge you to connect the dots between what you study and real-life situations.

* Higher-order thinking skills (HOTS): Critical thinking, analysis, and problem-solving will be emphasized.

How Are Specimen Papers for 2025 Different?

1). The 2025 ICSE and ISC Specimen Papers mark a significant shift in exam format, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The weightage ascribed to the questions assessing these competencies is approximately 25% for the Year 2025 and will keep increasing steadily in each year of examination until the assessment practices are completely aligned with NEP 2020 recommendations.

2). It's important to note that traditionally, the CISCE does not include answer keys with the official ICSE and ISC Specimen Papers. But for the first time, CISCE has provided the answer key to give students the exact idea of the new question format and marking scheme

How Can Oswaal Books Help You Prepare?

At Oswaal Books, we understand the importance of preparing for the new exam format. Our new ICSE & ISC Question Bank caters to students preparing for the CISCE board exams in both Class 10 and Class 12 for the 2024-25 academic session. It covers various subjects including Hindi, English, Science, Mathematics, Commerce, and Computer Science.

The book promises to be up-to-date with the latest syllabus and exam format, including solved questions from the 2024 board exams and sample papers for practice. It also offers additional learning aids like concept explanations, tips and techniques, and mind maps to help students excel in their exams.

Beyond Books: Tips for Success

While Oswaal Books provides a strong foundation, here are some additional tips to score well in your ICSE and ISC exams in 2025:

* Focus on understanding the key concepts

* Practice time management skills

* Develop strong analytical and problem-solving abilities

* Refine your communication and presentation skills

* Stay updated with current affairs and integrate them into your answers (where relevant)

Stay Prepared with Oswaal!

The ICSE and ISC exams are crucial milestones in your academic journey. With the right preparation and resources, you can approach them with confidence. Oswaal Books is here to guide you every step of the way. Visit our website or your nearest bookstore to explore our comprehensive range of ICSE and ISC preparation materials. Remember, exam success is within your reach with focused preparation and the right guidance!

