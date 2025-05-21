IDeA World College Students Shine in University Rankings

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 21: Students from IDeA World College, a leading design institute affiliated with Bangalore University, have achieved remarkable success in the recently announced Bangalore University Semester Examination results. The college, well-regarded for its specialized programs in fashion and interior design, is celebrating the academic distinction of three students who secured top university ranks in their respective fields.

Himadri Suguru, a student of B.Sc. in Fashion and Apparel Design (FAD), secured an impressive 2nd rank, showcasing both academic excellence and a strong foundation in design. Alongside her, Grishmaa R Bavishi, from the B.Sc. in Interior Design and Decoration (IDD) program, secured the 6th rank, and Nidhi D Kulkarni, also from the Fashion and Apparel Design course, earned the 7th rank.

All three belong to the 2021 batch and have demonstrated remarkable dedication, creativity, and scholarly discipline throughout their academic journey.

The management of IDeA World College expressed pride in the achievements of its students, noting that these results reflect the institution's commitment to nurturing talent and providing industry-oriented design education.

"Design education is about more than just creativityit's about clarity of thought, innovation, and execution. We are proud of our students for embodying these values and achieving such commedable results," said Zulekha Asif, Fashion Design Faculty, IDeA World College.

The accomplishments of these students not only bring laurels to the college but also reinforce its reputation as a premier destination for aspiring designers in India.

