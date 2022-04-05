ideaForge partners with PV Lumens to distribute its best-in-class UAVs across India

India's leading drone manufacturer, ideaForge Technology Private Limited has partnered with PV Lumens LLP, a rapidly growing distributor of safety, security, connectivity and productivity solutions to distribute its best-in-class UAVs across India. Through PV Lumens' reseller network, ideaForge will be able to increase its reach and penetration across the Indian market.

Drones are a high potential and fast-growing sector that is receiving a lot of attention from the Indian government as well as the Industry. The Indian government is focused on utilising the power of drones as a technology enabler for widespread benefits such as improvement in farm productivity, faster and better disaster management, digitisation of land records, and better surveillance and security of borders and critical establishments. The relaxation in drone policies will help the drone sector by bringing it to the forefront, increasing adoption, and accelerating India's growth.

As the pioneer of India's drone industry, ideaForge is committed to contributing to the country's digital growth, and as part of that goal, it is constantly evolving its products and business model to assist in achieving those objectives. With PV Lumens extensive distribution network, ideaForge will be able to expand its presence across India, grow its customer and partner base, and serve them better.

"We are excited to work with PV Lumens," said Vishal Saxena, VP Business, ideaForge. "The collaboration with PV Lumens to strengthen our distribution network is an important development for our company and the entire UAV ecosystem. This partnership will help in faster proliferation of UAV technology into our customers, and will enable our Value-added resellers, partners and System Integrators to turn around faster in response to customer needs. Also, the extent of financial solutions that will emerge from this partnership will definitely add value into the entire ecosystem."

Chaman Pansari, Director at PV Lumens LLP said, "We are pleased to partner with ideaForge, the leading player in Indian drone industry. Drones have a wide spectrum of applications across Defence, Security, Agriculture, Survey and Mapping, Operations and Maintenance, Logistics and many more. Our alliance with ideaForge will augment our existing Safety, Security and Maintenance solutions and open newer avenues of growth for both, ideaForge as well as our customers."

As part of the collaboration, PV Lumens will distribute all of ideaForge products across India. All resources, support documents, and training required to execute the plan will be provided by ideaForge to the PV Lumens team. With ideaForge's best-in-class UAVs and PV Lumens extensive partner network, experienced business development team, and expertise in distribution management, both are confident of gaining competitive advantage and achieving their strategic goals.

ideaForge (iF) is a pioneer in the drone space in India. It leads the Indian market as the largest player in the domain with focus on Security & Surveillance and Mapping & Surveying. Its drones have flown over 220,000 missions and have a utilization rate of an ideaForge drone taking off every 6 mins or less. All of the Indian Defence & Homeland Security Forces, several Government Departments and Industries use iF drones daily for either security or mapping.

Having built the entire tech stack by itself, iF is known for delivering autonomous drones that promise best-in-class performance and reliability. iF's drones are 'Built like a Bird, Tested like a Tank', to ensure that its systems can survive almost any terrain, altitude and weather conditions. Its innovative technology stack also bagged the Indian National Intellectual Property Award for 2020 for iF.

PV Lumens (PVL) is a diversified distribution enterprise offering Safety, Security, Connectivity, and Productivity solutions from industry-leading brands that are pioneers in their respective technology and innovation. PVL has nation-wide presence across 18 locations in India serving over 2000 customers. Led by promoters with a rich experience in distribution over the last 30 years, PVL has expertise in establishing and managing efficient and structured distribution. PVL strength lies in its value-added distribution activities such as marketing and business development, experienced technical pre-sales and post-sales support and prompt customer service.

