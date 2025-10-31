"Ideas Matter Most" the prestigious talk show Roars at IIT Roorkee -- Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Inspires Youth to Dream Big, Build Bold, and Lead India to 2047

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 31: In an inspiring confluence of intellect, vision, and national spirit, the historic campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee) became a hub of transformative dialogue as it hosted "Ideas Matter Most" India's most prestigious thought-leadership platform dedicated to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The talk show, known for uniting India's foremost changemakers, innovators, and policymakers, continues to lead the national conversation on entrepreneurship, innovation, technology, and nation-building. The IIT Roorkee edition marked yet another milestone in this journey bringing together some of India's brightest minds under one roof to reimagine the roadmap to a developed India.

"Ideas Matter Most" is India's only prestigious talk platform hosted across IITs, IIMs, and other Institutes of National Importance, bringing together eminent leaders, innovators, policymakers, and youth to ignite ideas that drive national transformation. The platform aligns with the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's mission of Viksit Bharat 2047, fostering awareness, dialogue, and collective action for a self-reliant and developed India.

The event commenced with an inaugural address by Prof. K. K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, who emphasized the importance of aligning academic excellence with innovation and societal transformation. Prof. Pant encouraged young minds to transcend conventional boundaries and actively contribute to India's growth story.

The Guest of Honour and Guest of the Day, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, Astronaut at ISRO, captivated the audience with his inspiring address. Sharing his remarkable journey from the Indian Air Force to ISRO, he urged students to pursue their dreams with passion, discipline, and a sense of national purpose. His words resonated deeply with the students, inspiring a collective sense of pride and responsibility toward nation-building.

Distinguished Speakers Included:

* Prof. K. K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee - Inaugural Address

* Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, Astronaut, ISRO - Guest of Honour & Guest of the Day

* Dr. Suvrokamal Dutta, International Conservative Political, Economic and Foreign Policy Expert

* Prof. Bhola Ram Gurjar, Director, NITTTR Chandigarh

* Dr. Dinesh Shahra, Visionary Industrialist & Founder, Dinesh Shahra Foundation

* Dr. Anand Handa, Chief Strategy Officer, C3iHub - IIT Kanpur

* Ankush Tiwari, Founder & CEO, Pi-Labs

* Shri Ashok Shrivastav, Senior Consulting Editor & Anchor, DD News

* Sumit Chaudhary, Senior News Anchor & Defence Editor, Aaj Tak

* Koushik Ketharam, Founder, Intelli360 Wealth

Centred around the theme "AtmaNirbhar Bharat - A Roadmap Towards Viksit Bharat 2047," the discussions underscored the importance of collaboration between academia, industry, and policymakers in shaping India's innovation-led development journey. the dialogue explored pathways for India's transformation through technology, entrepreneurship, and policy synergy.

Conceptualized and founded by Pranav Kumar, Founder & CEO, Ideas Matter Most Ventures Pvt. Ltd., the initiative has rapidly emerged as India's only prestigious national talk platform hosted across IITs, IIMs, and other Institutes of National Importance.

It serves as a collective national movement for intellectual awakening and social innovation, aligning with the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit and AtmaNirbhar Bharat by 2047.

Speaking on the mission, Pranav Kumar shared,

"Ideas Matter Most is more than a talk show it is a national ecosystem of ideas, energy, and change. We aim to unite India's brightest minds from policy to industry, from the lab to the newsroom to accelerate the nation's journey toward innovation-driven growth."

The event at IIT Roorkee further strengthened the initiative's mission to cultivate India's next generation of thought leaders through dialogue, inspiration, and collaboration proving once again that in nation-building, Ideas truly Matter Most.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor