IDEMIA Selected as Technology Partner by DIAL for DigiYatra

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 20: IDEMIA, the global leader in identity technologies and biometric solutions, today announces that it has been selected as the technology partner by GMR Group for DigiYatra. "DigiYatra" is an industry-led initiative coordinated by the Aviation Ministry in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India vision to transform the nation into a digitally empowered society.

Over the last one and a half years, IDEMIA has worked tirelessly alongside DIAL in solution development and delivery of a live POC. Our solution was successfully tested, and IDEMIA was finally awarded the contract. Under this contract, DigiYatra will use IDEMIA's facial recognition technology at Delhi, Hyderabad, and Goa to verify the identity of domestic flyers, making terminal entry and security clearance at the airport a seamless, hassle-free, and paperless process.

IDEMIA, by applying its award-winning facial recognition and digital technologies, is contributing to DigiYatra by making travel more convenient for passengers while safeguarding their privacy and security. Contactless biometric technologies mitigate hygiene concerns and help regain the confidence of travelers. Advanced fingerprint, face, and iris recognition devices designed by IDEMIA for airports are not just 'simple touchless technologies' - they identify travelers on the move, enabling greater efficiency and a smooth passenger journey while respecting the user's privacy. It aims to provide Indian passengers with a novel and digital experience, making their flying experience smoother, faster, and more secure, for those who give the consent to use the DigiYatra platform.

Matthew Foxton, India Regional President, IDEMIA INDIA said, "Over the last 27 years in the country, IDEMIA has partnered with mission-critical and digital transformation projects in India like JandhanYojna and Aadhaar program. We are thrilled to collaborate and partner with GMR Group for DigiYatra, yet another exemplary digitalization initiative of the Government of India. As a market leader for passenger flow facilitation solutions, we strive to constantly innovate to safeguard passenger trust and help pave the way for even smoother and more secure future travel."

Alok Tiwari, Sr. VP & Business Head, Public Security & Identity, IDEMIA India stated, "We would like to express our sincere gratitude to GMR Group for entrusting us with the responsibility of providing passenger flow facilitation solutions. It has been an absolute pleasure working with the GMR team to create a comprehensive and innovative solution that meets global standards. We are confident that our collaboration will result in great success, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with GMR to ensure a seamless travel experience for all passengers in India."

Adding to the announcement, GMR CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, said, "Capturing the biometrics of people on the move - without slowing them down, especially at airports where long queues can lead to costly delays - is crucial. We are glad to partner with IDEMIA's best-in-class Passenger Flow Facilitation solution, which will enable and speed up passenger clearance and increase security with embedded anti-spoofing capabilities with the least manual intervention." (this will be reviewed by DIAL).

IDEMIA has equipped over 250+ airports across the globe with its cutting-edge solutions, applying its award-winning biometric and digital technologies. Singapore's Changi Airport, which has been named the "world's best airport" for a record 12 times, is also powered by IDEMIA's facial and fingerprint

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor