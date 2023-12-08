IDFC FIRST Bank and Mastercard Unveil the FIRST SWYP Credit Card - the Coolest Card for Today's Generation

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8: IDFC FIRST Bank expands its credit card offering for the youth with the introduction of the FIRST SWYP Credit Card. Created for today's Gen Z generation, the card is designed to provide exciting lifestyle-related offers through our feature merchants & EMI benefits to cardholders, complete payment flexibility and a plethora of referral benefits. The card provides payment flexibility to the customer, as they can pay in full or convert to easy fee based EMIs. Powered by Mastercard, this card is designed to meet varying lifestyle requirements of the youth & the young at heart, focused on affordability, convenience and increased customer engagement.

After the success of FIRST Millennia Credit Cards, this new launch further extends IDFC FIRST Bank's offering coverage across Millennials and Gen Zs, intensifying their focus to address demands of new-age customers, blending benefits across their favorite categories of spends and talkworthy offers and innovative propositions.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of the FIRST SWYP Credit Card, a product that truly embodies our commitment to innovation & designing relevant new products for younger audiences' said Shirish Bhandari, Head Credit Card Business at IDFC FIRST Bank. This card will reinvigorate the youth's relationship with credit card usage, due to its inherent ability to be used as a no-interest charge card, as well as its host of smartly curated features, namely, flexible bill repayments through EMIs, a strong, benefit-laden referral program that's geared towards enhancing social connect, and a plethora of exclusive and relevant merchant partnerships. We are confident in this card's ability to deliver on our commitment towards providing ease, flexibility & lived experiences to the younger customers of today."

Gautam Agarwal, Division President, South Asia, Mastercard, said, "The Youth of today want products that are reflective of their individuality. That's why, brands need to constantly innovate and collaborate to design products and solutions that resonate with Gen Z & Millennials. Mastercard is delighted to partner with IDFC FIRST Bank to support the launch of the FIRST SWYP credit card. This new card is a perfect combination of security and benefits and will allow the youth to transact with ease and confidence."

Features & Benefits

* Joining Benefits New FIRST SWYP customers will get: Complimentary Lenskart Gold Membership, Complimentary Times Prime Annual Membership on spending Rs. 30,000 & 1000 Reward points on their first EMI conversion

* Year long discounts on our Featured Partners: With the FIRST SWYP Credit Card, customers can get year long discounts up to 20% off on our partner brands. These brands across dining, shopping & travel are sure to meet the growing interests of the segment

- Satisfy your pizza cravings with a tempting 20% off at Domino's Pizza

- Satiate the travel bug with 10% off on flight & hotel bookings on EaseMyTrip

- Get your style on point with an amazing 10% instant discount on TATA CLIQ

- Enjoy a delectable 10% off on Zomato for the perfect mealtime solution.

* EMIfy: The FIRST SWYP Credit Card carries an innovative EMI proposition where customers can convert their purchases >2,500 to EMI at a flat monthly EMI conversion fee starting from Rs. 49 + GST. While customers can pay their bill in full, they can also opt to convert either the bill or eligible transactions to EMI

* Milestone Rewards Program: Unlock up to 1400 reward points every billing cycle with FIRST SWYP customers can get rewards for using their cards. Here are the details:

- Eligible spends of Rs. 5,000: 200 Reward Points

- Eligible spends of Rs. 10,000: Total 500 Reward Points

- Eligible spends of Rs. 15,000: Total 1000 Reward Points

- Customers can earn 400 additional reward points on minimum rental spends of Rs. 20,000 per month

* FIRST SWYP Referral Program: FIRST SWYP Cardholders can refer their friends & earn benefits on every successful referral - starting from a waiver of annual fees worth Rs. 499 on the first successful referral, to 4000 bonus rewards, Movie vouchers, Domestic lounge access & many more

* Movie Benefits: 25% up to Rs. 100 every month on movie tickets

* Fuel Surcharge waiver: 1% fuel surcharge upto Rs. 200;

* Railway Lounge Access: 4 complimentary railway lounge access every quarter

IDFC FIRST Bank customers can apply for the FIRST SWYP Credit Card through a seamless digital process available on the bank's website and mobile application. With the FIRST SWYP Credit Card, IDFC FIRST Bank continues to strengthen its position as a pioneer in the banking industry, consistently introducing innovative products and services that cater to the evolving needs of its customers. The launch of this credit card marks another milestone in IDFC FIRST Bank's journey of delivering unparalleled convenience, value, and delight to its ever-growing customer base.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor