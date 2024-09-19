IDFC FIRST Bank Unveils the Mayura Credit Card for the Discerning!

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19: IDFC FIRST Bank, a leader in innovative financial solutions, has announced the launch of the Mayura Credit Card, a new addition to its premium metal card portfolio. The Mayura Credit Card celebrates the spirit and aspiration of the new India but is also deeply rooted in its rich cultural heritage. The design of the card celebrates the grandeur of the enchanting Mayura, the peacock. The card represents a perfect amalgamation of the beauty of Indian heritage and the sophistication of contemporary lifestyles, soldered together for those who hold India close to their hearts and carry its essence wherever they go.

Mayura Credit Card: Elevate Travel Experience

Inspired by the timeless heritage of India, the Mayura Credit Card is specifically crafted for those who love to explore. It combines the elegance of a metal card with a host of travel-focused benefits, making it the perfect companion for frequent flyers, business travellers, and adventure seekers alike.

Key Features of the Mayura Credit Card:

* Zero Forex Mark-up - Zero Forex Mark-up on foreign currency transactions

* Higher tier of rewards -10x Rewards Points on spends above Rs.20,000 in a statement cycle and on birthdays

* Complimentary Airport lounge perk - 4 domestic lounges/ spas visits including 1 guest visit to lounges per quarter, 4 international lounge visits per quarter

* Trip cancellation cover - Get reimbursed for a non-refundable portion of flight and hotel cancellations for up to Rs. 50,000 in a calendar year

* Movie delights - Buy one get one free offer on movie tickets with up to Rs.500 off on the second ticket twice a month via BookMyShow

* Round-the-year golf privileges - Up to 40 rounds/ lessons in a year

A recent survey indicates a significant shift in customer preferences, with metal cards emerging as the preferred choice for those seeking a chic and exclusive payment experience. "Our vision with the metal card series was to offer customers not only one super rewarding proposition but also an aesthetically designed metal card which showcases and celebrates the timeless heritage of India. The Mayura Card with its inspired design, is tailored for the discerning and global Indian with Zero Forex benefits in addition to every other benefit concerning travel and lifestyle," said Shirish Bhandari, Head - Credit Cards, FASTag and Loyalty.

"Mastercard is delighted to collaborate with IDFC FIRST Bank to power the launch of the Mayura metal credit card which will redefine travel and lifestyle experiences for cardholders. Blending new-age aspiration with timeless heritage, it will enhance the overall card value proposition by providing many unique and category-defining benefits, such as zero forex mark-up," said Anubhav Gupta, Senior Vice President, Business Development, South Asia at Mastercard.

Availability:

The Mayura Credit Cards are now available to all eligible customers. To learn more about these cards and how to apply, please visit https://www.idfcfirstbank.com/credit-card/metal-credit-card/mayura

