iDigitalise: A digital performance marketing firm redefining industry standards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12: iDigitalise, an innovative digital performance marketing and technology firm, has established itself as a formidable presence in the industry. With its "performance first" approach and unwavering dedication to client success, the agency boasts an impressive track record of achievements and client satisfaction.

From its modest beginnings as a two-person home-based startup, iDigitalise has experienced exponential growth, transforming into a digital agency with a team of over 75 dedicated professionals located in Mumbai as well as other locations in India and Albania. This remarkable expansion showcases the agency's ability to attract top talent from diverse backgrounds, fostering a team of knowledgeable experts who consistently deliver outstanding results.

A key driver of iDigitalise's success lies in its forward-thinking approach to remote work. By embracing the work-from-home (WFH) model, the agency has created a flexible and comfortable work environment, resulting in enhanced productivity and job satisfaction. Alongside attractive compensation packages, time-to-time gathering events and training, flexible work hours, and incentives, these factors enable iDigitalise to attract top-tier professionals and inspire its workforce to achieve excellence.

With an unwavering commitment to understanding the unique needs of its clients, iDigitalise provides tailored solutions that yield tangible results. The firm's skilled professionals possess deep expertise in the digital landscape, enabling them to craft strategies that deliver exceptional outcomes. This customer-centric approach, combined with transparency and open communication, has garnered the trust and loyalty of iDigitalise's clients.

iDigitalise is deeply committed to corporate social responsibility (CSR), engaging in activities that promote social welfare, including sports, environmental conservation, and community development. The firm firmly believes in giving back to society, making significant contributions through dedicated efforts and strategic partnerships. Notably, iDigitalise fosters gender diversity with 50 per cent of its employees being women, exemplifying its commitment to inclusivity.

iDigitalise's dedication to delivering exceptional service is reflected in its remarkable ratings on platforms such as Trustpilot, Google, Good Firms, and Clutch. These ratings underscore the agency's consistent record of client satisfaction and its ability to consistently surpass expectations.

iDigitalise recently expanded its operations to Albania by opening an office in Tirana, driven by its success and solid clientele. This expansion positions the agency to serve European countries with its expertise in performance marketing, revenue generation, digital marketing, creative services, e-commerce, and application development.

The CEO of iDigitalise, Prajakta Kolekar, expressed her joy at this achievement by saying, "We are thrilled to inaugurate our new office in Tirana, and we are confident that it will enable us to better serve our European clients and provide them with the level of service and results they deserve." According to the founder Vikas Kolekar, the company will also create a social search engine.

With over 15 years of industry experience, iDigitalise has honed its expertise and industry knowledge, establishing itself as a trusted leader in the digital landscape. The agency's accomplishments include generating over Rs 30 billion in revenue, managing ad spends exceeding Rs 0.5 billion and serving a diverse clientele spanning over 30 countries worldwide.

In conclusion, iDigitalise Agency's unwavering commitment to understanding clients' unique needs, delivering tailored solutions, and cultivating strong client relationships has positioned them as trusted partners in the digital landscape. With exceptional results, industry-leading expertise, and a dedication to client success, iDigitalise continues to redefine industry standards, drive growth, and empower communities.

For more information about the iDigitalise firm, please visit their website at www.idigitalise.net.

