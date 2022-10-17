IDT conducted Convocation Ceremony of 150 students

October 17: Today the graduation ceremony of the design students was organized at the Institute of Design and Technology. It was organized under the guidelines of the founder of the organization, Shri Ashok Kumar Goyal and was graced by the presence of various dignitaries of the industry. The honored guests included Dr. PP Raichurkar – Director Mantra, Architect Bankim Dave, Sangeeta Choksi, Engineers Dilip Patel and Rupal Shah.

After lighting the lamp, 150 students were honored with certificates in convocation dress. Director of the institution Anupam Goyal wished them all the best for their bright future. He said that this graduation ceremony will raise the spirits of the students and make them feel like entering the next stage. All these students have got competent education to work in the design industry and such ceremonies instill confidence in the students.

IDT will also send students in its next stop for higher studies in foreign universities in design and other fields. Meenu Aggarwal, Pinki Nanavati and Nandlal, the students of the institution, shared their experience and thanked IDT.

