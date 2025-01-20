IDT Gujarat Kids Fashion Show: A Grand Showcase of Creativity, Confidence, and Innovation

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 20: On January 19, 2025, the Institute of Design and Technology (IDT) hosted the grand Gujarat Kids Fashion Show at VR Surat. This event was a celebration of children's creativity, confidence, and innovation, leaving the audience mesmerized with an unforgettable experience.

The spectacular event featured 50 talented children from across Gujarat, who walked the ramp in uniquely themed outfits designed by IDT's fashion designers. The show was based on 10 exclusive themes, showcasing diverse ideas and styles.

The Kids Jury Added a Special Touch

A highlight of the event was the Kids Jury, composed of renowned personalities Ankita Valand, Gokul Baraiya, and Dr. Monika Sharma. They evaluated and guided the young participants, offering valuable insights into creativity and the technical aspects of fashion design, further enhancing the children’s talents.

Winners of the Contest

The winners of the contest, Paridhi Patel and Rajveer Mandot, were selected for their outstanding performances and creativity. Their remarkable talent and confidence stood out, making them the ultimate winners of the Gujarat Kids Fashion Show!

Ankita Goyal, Director of IDT, expressed:

“Events like these play a crucial role in building children's confidence and providing them with a platform to soar to greater heights. We extend heartfelt gratitude to the jury members, parents, supporters, and participants for making this event a grand success.”

The show stood as a symbol of Gujarat's rich culture and the evolving world of fashion. The innocence, unique perspectives, and confidence of the children made the event truly memorable.

