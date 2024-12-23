IDT Surat Shines at Asia’s Biggest College Festival Mood Indigo

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 23: The prestigious IIT Bombay festival “Mood Indigo” is set to take place on December 26. The renowned fashion show ‘Vogue’ will feature participation from the top colleges across the country. This year's theme, Retro-Futurism, brings together the memories of the past and the imagination of the future on a single platform.

IDT Surat's selection in this prestigious competition is a moment of pride for the entire city of Surat.

IDT students have beautifully presented the theme by designing garments using old wires, circuits, and electronic waste, creatively repurposed into futuristic fashion. Additionally, they have incorporated high-tech “Galaxy Fabrics” featuring minimalistic cuts, asymmetry, and modular designs.

To highlight the fusion of retro and futuristic styles, students have also utilized wire embroidery. Furthermore, 3D props made using wires, paper, pipes, balloons, and hats have been created to add a unique touch to the collection.

IDT Surat Brings Pride to the City

The Head of IDT's Fashion Designing Department, Pooja Gheewala, said,

“The Retro-Futurism theme was a big challenge for the students. They worked hard on all aspects, including designing, modeling, choreography, makeup, and hairstyling. Participating on such a grand platform provides invaluable experience for their future.”

The institute's director, Ankita Goyal, honored all the participating students on this occasion. She presented them with roses to appreciate their efforts and celebrated the success by cutting a cake.

“This is a proud moment for our institute and the entire city of Surat. Your hard work has brought IDT to this level. Winning the finals will be yet another milestone for us,” she added.

Best wishes to the students of IDT Surat, who are ready to showcase their talent at Asia’s biggest festival.

