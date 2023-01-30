IEC University successfully organized two days 'BBN Bike Ride'

A two-day mega bike ride based on the theme "Himachal by heart, Indian by spirit" was successfully organized on the 25th and 26th of January at the famous IEC University located at Atal Shiksha Kunj, Baddi Himachal on the occasion of Himachal Statehood Day and Republic Day. Students and faculty of IEC University participated with great enthusiasm in this mega event along with the members of famous D R E R (Delhi Royal Enfield Riders) bikers group from Delhi. 80 bikers participated in this bike rally, which was welcomed with great enthusiasm by the university family (academic and non-academic). Through this grand rally, a message of patriotism was given. Rally started from Delhi to IEC University on the first day and from IEC University to Baddi, Nalagarh and back to Delhi on Republic Day.

Vice-Chancellor of IEC University Prof (Dr) Shamim Ahmed said "This is the second time we have organised the Bike Rally. With such events, we are able to make our identity among the youth. The Rally also aims to create awareness of road safety and traffic rules.

On this occasion cultural programs based on patriotism were organized by the students which were full of patriotism. Also, the scintillating performance of professional musical band 'Zaheer' made the program more attractive and exciting. This program not only entertained the audience but also sowed the seeds of strong patriotism in their hearts. At the end of the program all the participants were felicitated. IEC University Management thanks and appreciates all for making this mega event successful. Management also appreciated the cooperation of social workers and police.

IEC University, a statutory recognized university with a legacy of more than four decades, is situated just 30 kms from Chandigarh on the Pinjore-Nalagarh National Highway at Atal Shiksha Kunj, Kallujhanda, Himachal Pradesh. The sprawling campus of the University is equidistant from Chandigarh, Panchkula, Nalagarh and Solan and caters well to the industry and students from Punjab, Himachal, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The University offers nearly 75 courses through 6 centres of excellence, including School of Engineering, School of Computer Application, School of Pharmacy, School of Business Management and more.

