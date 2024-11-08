IEEE WINTECHCON Returns with Its 5th Edition Focused on Advancing Innovation in Chip Design

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 8: The fifth edition of the annual IEEE International Women in Technology Conference (WINTECHCON) is set to take place in Bangalore, India, on November 12 and 13, 2024. Organized by the IEEE Bangalore Section, IEEE CAS Bangalore Chapter, and Women in Engineering (WIE) AG Bangalore Section, the event will provide a platform for women technology leaders to showcase their expertise in semiconductor design and associated areas.

The conference is managed by senior women technologists from leading companies in the semiconductor and electronic systems space. The 2024 conference will focus on the theme "Accelerating Chip Design in the Era of More than Moore", encompassing conversations on innovations in both software and hardware components of system design, which are fuelling cutting-edge research and new product innovation.

From the 500+ submissions, a strong 362-person reviewer pool from across industry and academia selected the final list of 22 papers, 6 tutorials, 10 posters and 8 demos to be presented. WINTECHCON also features a number of exhibition booths showcasing innovative technologies and products from the sponsors.

Some of the speakers at WINTECHCON 2024 include Ksenia Roze - Senior Group Director of Software Engineering at Cadence, Buvna Ayyagari - Head of UX, Software & Digitalization at Renesas Electronics Corporation, and Dr Rajalakshmi Menon, Distinguished Scientist at DRDO, in addition to technical presenters from companies such as AMD, Cadence, Intel, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Samsung, Siemens and Synopsys, and universities such as IIT Delhi, IIT-BHU, VIT- Chennai, Amrita School of Engineering-Coimbatore, PES University, Sri Eshwar College of Engineering and V.S.B Engineering College.

Hosted by Cadence, WINTECHCON 2024 again enjoys broad industry support from companies such as AMD, Analog Devices, Google, IBM, Infineon, Intel, Qualcomm, Rambus, Renesas, Samsung, Synopsys, Texas Instruments, and Western Digital.

Speaking about the upcoming edition, Kripa Venkatachalam, Vice President, Technical Field Organization at Cadence India and joint General Chair of WINTECHCON, said, "Building on the growing participation we have seen in previous editions, WINTECHCON 2024 aims to cultivate a vibrant and diverse community of engineers. We are committed to providing opportunities for these individuals to advance the field and make impactful contributions. By showcasing the achievements of women technology leaders, we aspire to inspire the next generation of engineers and foster a more equitable industry for all."

Roopashree HM, Global Director, Texas Instruments and founding member of WINTECHCON, said, "The IEEE Women in Technology Conference stands out as a premier event led by women in tech, highlighting their knowledge and expertise. It's essential to emphasize the contributions of women as we navigate the tech era, addressing significant challenges. Events like this create invaluable platforms for meaningful discussions and collaboration. WINTECHCON also offers attendees the opportunity to network with industry peers, showcasing their innovations and expertise within the sector."

To learn more about WINTECHCON 2024 and to register for the event, visit www.wintechcon.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor