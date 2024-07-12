IEHS Academy: Leading the Charge in Industrial Safety Training Globally

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], July 12: IEHS Academy, a premier institution in industrial safety training, is reaffirming its position as a global leader in Environment, Health, Safety, and Quality (EHSQ) education. The Academy, renowned for its rigorous training programs and international recognition, continues to set new benchmarks in the field of occupational safety and health.

A Beacon of Excellence in EHSQ Training

Since its inception, IEHS Academy has been at the forefront of industrial safety training, offering a wide array of internal and external courses designed to meet the evolving needs of the global workforce. The Academy's curriculum is meticulously crafted in alignment with international conventions from the International Labour Organization (ILO) and adheres to the stringent safety regulations of OSHA USA. This ensures that all training programs not only meet but exceed the highest standards for occupational safety and health.

Robust Credentials and Strategic Affiliations

Operating under the aegis of QSRO Educational Technologies LLP, which is registered with the Government of India under Regd: AAZ-4774, IEHS Academy is a key player in advancing safety standards. The institution is proudly associated with the Innovative Skill Development Society, a Government of India initiative, and holds registrations with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) under Regd No: AP04/0013806. Furthermore, the Academy is recognized by the Ministry of Labour & Employment and boasts affiliations with prestigious bodies such as the ISPA Edu Council - USA and the OSHA Training Council - USA.

A Global Network with Local Impact

With an impressive track record of training over 30,000 safety professionals, IEHS Academy has built a formidable global network of trainers and certified safety experts across more than 50 countries. This extensive network underscores the Academy's commitment to promoting international labour standards and fostering a culture of safety and quality in various industrial sectors.

A Mission to Elevate Safety Standards Worldwide

At the heart of IEHS Academy's mission is a dedication to elevating safety standards on a global scale. The Academy's high-quality training programs are designed to reflect global best practices and regulatory frameworks, equipping professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in the field of EHSQ. By advancing these standards, IEHS Academy aims to contribute to safer workplaces and more effective safety management practices around the world.

Join Us in Advancing Global Safety Standards

As IEHS Academy continues to lead the way in industrial safety training, it invites individuals and organizations to be a part of this global movement towards higher safety standards. By joining IEHS Academy, you become part of a global community dedicated to the highest levels of environmental, health, safety, and quality management.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor