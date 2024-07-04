IEM-UEM Unveil Robot Dog to Greet Freshers

ATK

New Delhi [India], July 4: In a remarkable display of technological innovation, students from the Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM) and the University of Engineering Management, Kolkata (UEM), in collaboration with researchers from IEMA Research & Development Private Limited, developed an advanced robot dog who greeted new students, marking an inspiring start to their academic journey. This state-of-the-art creation was introduced during the inaugural ceremony for the new batch of first-year students at IEM and UEM, held at the IEM-UEM Campus.

The Robot Dog project exemplified the synergy between academia and industry. The primary role of the robot dog was not only to welcome new students, but its potential applications extended far beyond ceremonial purposes. This robot dog can play significant roles in various sectors, including healthcare, security, search and rescue, customer service, education, and others.

In healthcare, this robotic dog can assist in patient care, provide companionship to the elderly, and aid in rehabilitation exercises. To help in the security sector, the dog can perform surveillance, detect intrusions, and enhance safety in public and private spaces. In the search and rescue sector, this technological innovation can navigate through disaster-stricken areas to locate and assist victims. It can also help with customer service by serving as interactive guides in public places like airports, malls, and museums. Not only this, but in the education sector, this robot dog can be used as an interactive learning tool, making education more engaging and hands-on. The mentors and students have planned to further enhance the robot dog's functionalities and explore new applications across various domains.

Higher officials from leading IT industries, including Tata Consultancy Services, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Capgemini, LTIMindtree, SMS Group, and others, graced the inauguration ceremony. Their presence underscored the importance of industry-academia collaboration and the recognition of student innovations in shaping the future of technology.

Guided by Prof. Amartya Mukherjee and Prof. Ayan Kr. Panja from IEM and Souvik Chatterjee from IEMA, the team, including the IEMA researchers Rishit Chakraborty and Soumankyo Sarkar and the IEM students Shreyan Kundu, Nirban Roy, and Srijit Chakraborty, set a new benchmark in robotics and AI.

The design and development process involved several stages, including conceptualization, prototyping, programming, and testing. The students and researchers worked tirelessly, overcoming numerous technical challenges. Their perseverance paid off as the robot dog successfully performed its duties during the inauguration ceremony, impressing the attendees with its capabilities.

The sight of the robot dog, along with other advanced IoT products, ignited a wave of enthusiasm and motivation among the students, setting a high bar for innovation and excellence in their educational journey. This collaboration of the IEM-UEM group and IEMA Research & Development Pvt. Ltd. eagerly anticipates more groundbreaking projects, continuing to foster a culture of excellence and innovation in engineering and management education. This groundbreaking innovation is a testament to the power of collaboration between academia and industry, brought together by the collective efforts of IEM, UEM, IEMA Research & Development Pvt. Ltd., and esteemed industry partners.

Prof. Dr. Satyajit Chakrabarti, Director, IEM-UEM Group, highlighted the broader impact of such innovations. He said that projects like the Robot Dog not only demonstrate the technical capabilities of their students and teachers but also demonstrate the utility of hands-on learning, which is always emphasised at IEM and UEM. He also added that this project has bridged the gap between academia and industry. The institution and the teachers prepare students for the challenges of the industry and encourage them to think creatively and innovatively.

