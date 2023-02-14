If nothing to hide, why is govt running away from JPC probe into Adani issue: Jairam Ramesh

Speaking on Adani Group firms' stock rout, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said if there was nothing to hide, why the government was running away from the demand for a joint parliament committee.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday here, the Congress leader alleged, "The government is not only running away from JPC demand, they are not allowing to take it up in the Parliament -- at Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha."

"When Rahulji (Rahul Gandhi) took it up in Lok Sabha and Khargeji (Mallikarjun Kharge) in Rajya Sabha and many of our members in both the Houses took up the issue, they were expunged from the Houses." He said, "If there is nothing to hide, why not allow the demand for JPC? Give enough time to JPC and let them investigate and that the probe should be on Adani Group," the Congress leader said.

Jairam Ramesh also questioned as to why was a PIL filed with the Supreme Court on this matter? So that an investigation would be started on Hindenburg.

"These people are saying we would probe into Hindenburg Research, but the investigation should be on Adani Group," he said.

He also questioned during the conference, "What is this relationship between the government and Adani Group? What benefits have been given to Adani in the last 10 years?"

"And, this investigation can only be unearthed by a JPC probe," he added.

AICC general secretary also said that the Congress has always been of the opinion that private investment should be done.

"We are always of the view that private investment is the driver for growth in the country. We want that in the 10-20 years, we want the government to concentrate on private investments," he said.

"We (in Congress) have always said entrepreneurship should be the course. We need to concentrate more on entrepreneurship," he added.

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Ministry of Finance and the statutory market regulator, SEBI on how to ensure that Indian investors are protected in future against sudden volatility, after taking note of a recent market crash in the wake of a report by US short-seller firm Hindenburg Research on the Adani Group.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud sought a response from the Centre and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on the existing regulatory framework and the need for putting into place a robust mechanism to protect investors.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor