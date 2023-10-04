iFFALCON Introduces Q73 - Exclusive QLED Ultra HD 4K TV on Flipkart for The Big Billion Days Sale

ThePRTree

New Delhi [India], October 4: iFFALCON, a global TV brand for young consumers has unveiled yet another exclusive QLED Ultra HD 4K Google TV in India, which will be made available on Flipkart, India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, during the upcoming The Big Billion Days sale. The new launch demonstrates the company's commitment to advancing the affordable TV segment for new-age customers to meet the diverse needs of customers in the tech era.

iFFALCON's new QLED TV - Q73 is supported by pre-installed OTT apps - Netflix, Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar and YouTube. The Smart Google QLED TV comes in four different display sizes - 43", 50", 55" and 65" with Ultra HD (4K) resolution that supports a vibrant range of colours for an outstanding viewing experience.

Delighted with the launch, Philip Xia, CEO of iFFALCON said, "Our entire product range is a true marvel of technology. It brings together a unique amalgamation of stunning visuals, immersive sound and smart features. We are confident that customers will be delighted with the elevated entertainment experience, meticulously crafted for them."

Jagjeet Harode, Vice President - Electronics, Appliances and Private Brands at Flipkart, said, "With an increasing adoption of digital content, customers look for the latest and most innovative products that can enhance their viewing experience and smart TVs have always been on the top charts of Indian shoppers. As we approach the festive season, we are thrilled to add iFFALCON's QLED Ultra HD 4K Google TV to our portfolio of offerings as that will bring a whole new experience for our customers. With the launch of iFFALCON's new smart TV range on our marketplace, we will be able to make relevant and affordable products available to our customers across the country."

The Q73 TV boasts a sleek yet stunning bezel-less design to complement the modern home interiors. It is integrated with Dolby VISION - ATMOS, for an immersive viewing experience. It ensures unparalleled colour quality and contrast to ensure intricacy in detailing. Additionally, it has an intelligent sound mode to enable Standard/Dynamic/Music/Movie/Voice/Game/Sports Sound modes according to the choice and content.

Next-gen tech-Integrated

The iFFALCON Q73 Series is boasted with HDR10+, the latest UHD content standard. It showcases a striking blend of brightness, exceptional shadow, detail and vivid colours for an immersive viewing experience. Along with this, Q73 is also integrated with the MEMC algorithm to reduce motion blur and image tearing, keeping the visuals crisp and clear for fast action movies and games.

The newly launched series also unleashes the gaming potential of new-age customers with Game Master - iFFALCON's cutting-edge gaming technology. It elevates the gamers' experience with smoother streaming, improved visuals and a 120Hz Game Accelerator for ultra responsiveness.

Furthermore, the new TV series is equipped with HDMI 2.1 and ALLM mode (Automatic Low Latency Mode) to guarantee unprecedented response accuracy even when the gamer is not around. Q73 eliminates all conventional limitations to offer an impactful and enriching experience.

Powered by TCL, the No.2 TV brand globally, iFFALCON is a new tech brand for young consumers around the world with high quality and competitive price performance, dedicated to bringing Infinite Possibilities to Young People Around the World. As a pioneer in the TV industry, iFFALCON is exploring the smart display sector and redefining what TV can be by developing TVs and their peripheral products specifically for the young generations.

