IFIM announces commencement of admissions for UG and PG Programs for Academic Year 2023

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 20 (/NewsVoir): IFIM announce the commencement of admissions for all undergraduate and postgraduate programs for the academic year 2023. The programs at IFIM are designed to nurture continuously employable professionals with a curriculum designed to meet the industry 4.0 needs and to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of the competitive world, including leadership, Law knowledge, strategic management, and decision-making skills.

The undergraduate programmes are three- and four-years full time programmes offered by IFIM College include Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)/ BBA (Hons.), Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) / BCA (Hons.), Bachelor of Commerce (B. Com) / B. Com (Hons.) and BBA+MBA integrated programme. The postgraduate programme includes Master of Business Administration (MBA). The MBA program at IFIM College is a two-year, full-time course, recognized by the AICTE and affiliated to Bangalore University.

IFIM School of Law offers undergraduate programmes - Bachelor of Business Administration + Bachelor of Legislative Law (BBA LL. B) and Bachelor of Legislative Law (LL. B). The programmes are affiliated to KSLU and approved by BCI.

The mission of IFIM is to be the most sought-after destination for quality education in India. IFIM Students also gets the opportunity to participate in internships, industry visits, and case competitions, providing them with real-world experience and exposure to industry leaders.

"We are excited to welcome the new admissions for the academic year 2023," said Dr M. Vishwanathaiah, Director of IFIM College. "Our program is designed to provide students with a holistic approach to management education, combining theoretical knowledge with practical skills. We offer a dynamic and interactive learning experience that prepares our graduates to become successful leaders in their fields."

IFIM School of Law Principal, Sunil George welcoming the new law aspirants by his words, "we sensitize the students to the needs of the society and not only make them sensitive to the problems, but they also learn to find and design the solutions to these problems."

Ashish Gupta, Director- Admissions and Outreach said, "At IFIM, our definition of world-class encompasses staying grounded in our values while being receptive to the vast opportunities that the world has to offer. We strive to equip our students with lifelong learning skills that prepare them to face the challenges of the rapidly evolving world, where quick and critical thinking, as well as creativity, are crucial. We recognize that a comprehensive and interdisciplinary education is the need of the hour, and at IFIM, we encourage our students to aspire towards achieving their goals and turning their dreams into reality. I invite you to explore our vibrant campus life and meet our faculty and students through the IFIM Admissions and Outreach."

Admissions

The admissions process at IFIM College is highly competitive, and applicants are encouraged to submit their applications early. IFIM conducts various screening tests to know the calibre of the candidates and to check whether an applicant will be a good fit in a programme.

Eligibility includes 60 per cent or above in 10th and 12th for UG and PG programmes. For MBA, along with 70 percentiles in any National level entrance exams (CAT, XAT, MAT, GMAT, etc.) we also accept at par scores of some standardized tests like ISAT (IFIM Scholastic Aptitude Test).

For more information, click on: ifim.edu.in/admissions-ifim.

Up to 100 per cent Scholarships

IFIM through its financial aid system aims to support the dream of aspirants. IFIM Scholarship is not just financial assistance but a way to set a path for our students that is filled with success and achievements.

For more information, click on: ifim.edu.in/admissions-ifim#financial-aid.

IFIM has a strong reputation for providing quality education in management and Law It has been ranked among the top B-Schools and Law-Schools in India by various orgzations. The institution boasts of an excellent faculty team, modern infrastructure, and a vibrant campus life, providing students with a holistic educational experience.

For more information on the programmes and the admissions process, please visit IFIM 's website at ifim.edu.in/admissions.

IFIM employs a unique knowledge delivery model that addresses domain knowledge, career advancement, and employability skills. This emphasis on real-time learning ensures the holistic development of its students.

IFIM's knowledge delivery model is executed and supported by highly committed faculty, who bring with them extensive experience in the industry, research, and consultancy.

IFIM offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs in management, technology and law, designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in their chosen careers. The programmes are designed to aim to create a deeper and engaging experience for students.

