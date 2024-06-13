IGNESA’s “Intelpol” Recognized as Top Geospatial AI Solution at Indian Icon Awards 2024

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 13: IGNESA INDIA SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED, a pioneering startup specializing in AI-driven geospatial solutions, has been honoured with the prestigious Best Technology Startup Award 2024 for their outstanding work with “Intelpol,” a cutting-edge Geospatial AI Solution focused on Crime Prediction. The award was presented as part of the esteemed Indian Icon Awards ceremony held at the Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru on 4 May 2024.

Founded by Pavan K Eleswarapu, CEO, and led by Bhanu Prakash Chitrala, Head of Operations, IGNESA INDIA SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED is dedicated to applying advanced artificial intelligence in the geospatial domain. Their flagship product, IntelPol, has gained acclaim for its innovative approach to crime prediction leveraging location intelligence and AI technologies.

Speaking about the company’s ethos and mission, Pavan K Eleswarapu stated, “IGNESA is committed to delivering tailored geospatial solutions that empower the public sector and enterprises with actionable insights. We focus on customer satisfaction by customizing our solutions and developing bespoke geospatial AI tools to address unique challenges.”

Bhanu Prakash Chitrala added, “Receiving the Best Technology Startup Award for Excellence in Geospatial AI Solution is a testament to our team’s dedication and innovative spirit. We are grateful to the Indian Icon Awards for this recognition and look forward to continuing our mission of leveraging AI to drive positive change in the geospatial industry.”

The Indian Icon Awards, known for celebrating excellence and innovation across various industries, acknowledged IGNESA INDIA SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED in the category of Best Technology Startup for their exceptional contribution to the geospatial technology landscape.

For more information about IGNESA INDIA SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED and their innovative solutions, visit https://ignesa.com/

About IGNESA INDIA SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED

Media Contact

Name: Pavan K Eleswarapu

Title: CEO

Email: pavan@ignesa.com

Phone: +91-83318 01044

Award Details

Award Category: Best Technology Startup Award 2024 – Excellence in Geospatial AI Solution.

Award Recipient: IGNESA INDIA SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED

