IHRCCC Announces Appointment of Shri Jay Shankar Rai as National President

New Delhi [India], November 20: The International Human Rights & Crime Control Council (IHRCCC) today announced the appointment of *Shri Jay Shankar Rai* as its new *National President*, following the approval of the National Executive Committee. His appointment marks an important step in strengthening the Council's leadership as it expands its human rights, crime prevention and community welfare initiatives across India.

Founded over a decade ago by noted educationist and social reformer *Dr. V. P. Singh*, the IHRCCC has grown into a robust national organisation with a presence in every state of India. The Council works through an extensive network of state chapters, district units and volunteer groups, enabling it to execute ground-level programmes with rapid reach and effective community engagement. Its primary areas of focus include human rights awareness, crime control advocacy, child protection, women's safety, healthcare access, environmental preservation, anti-trafficking initiatives, sanitation campaigns and wildlife conservation.

Over the years, the IHRCCC has built partnerships with local administrations, educational institutions, civil society organisations and international groups to advance its mission. Its campaignsranging from public safety workshops to hygiene drives and youth leadership programmesreflect the Council's commitment to building safer, more aware and more responsible communities. One of its notable global outreach efforts, the Tiranga Yatra held in Thailand, showcased India's cultural identity on a global platform and brought together thousands of participants, reaffirming the organisation's efforts to promote unity and social harmony beyond national borders.

As National President, Shri Jay Shankar Rai will oversee the Council's national operations, guide strategic expansion and strengthen coordination between state units and the central office. His mandate includes enhancing policy-driven programmes, expanding training modules for volunteers, reinforcing collaborations with government bodies and amplifying the Council's presence in areas where human rights awareness remains limited. He will also supervise the formulation of new initiatives focusing on digital safety, community policing awareness, environmental sustainability and rights-based education for marginalised communities.

Under the new leadership framework, the IHRCCC aims to scale up its on-ground interventions, especially in regions facing higher crime rates, lower awareness of legal rights and limited access to welfare services. A renewed emphasis will be placed on monitoring human rights violations, supporting victims, providing legal literacy and encouraging youth participation in national development activities.

In its statement, the organisation expressed confidence that the new National President will bring greater structural alignment and operational strength to the Council's functions. The IHRCCC reaffirmed its commitment to working collectively with citizens, institutions and authorities to uphold human rights, promote peace and build a more secure and equitable society for all.

