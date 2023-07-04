iHub-Data announces 50-week student training program on AI/ML at IIIT Hyderabad

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 4: iHub-Data, the Technology Innovation Hub established by IIIT Hyderabad is offering year-long weekend training classes on AI/ML for top performers from engineering colleges in and around Hyderabad. The classes, scheduled to be on all Sundays, require physical attendance of students participating in the program. Faculty members from IIIT Hyderabad and other eminent resource persons, would be engaging the students with a mix of theory-tutorial-project concepts in AI/ML.

"Training students from nearby localities, who are within commuting distance has always been a priority for our institute. Proximity of large number of IT industries and research establishments - all having strong demand for highly skilled AI/ML professionals - led us to this decision," said Prof Jawahar CV, Dean of Research & Development at IIIT Hyderabad.

Heads/Deans of Departments/Institutes offering 4-year UG programs in Engineering may recommend two prospective students from their institute, preferably from second or third year, who are top-performers in academics. Student fees for this program has been waived off, under the condition that they would complete successfully the training program, with 80 per cent attendance. A caution deposit, however, would be solicited from students, as a guarantee for course completion.

More details of the program with important dates, are available at https://ihub-data.iiit.ac.in/programs/events/

Last date to register for program is 15 July 2023. Classes would commence from August 2023.

The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research that has a greater social impact. Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Cognitive Science, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, Education Technologies, Power Systems, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance.

Website: www.iiit.ac.in

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor