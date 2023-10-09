IIBM Institute Awarded "Best Edtech 2023" aims for Rs 150 cr turnover in 2023-24!

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 9: IIBM Institute is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in the Edtech arena, as we proudly unveil our groundbreaking platform, IIBM Institute. This pioneering Edtech platform has achieved the distinction of being recognized as the "Best Edtech Management Institute 2023" by the CEGR "Centre for Education Growth and Research". This esteemed accolade reaffirms our unwavering commitment to excellence in the field of digital education management.

Vikas Maheshwari, CEO of IIBM Institute, expressed his gratitude and said, "We are honored to receive this prestigious award, which reaffirms our mission to deliver top-quality education through the latest technological advancements. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our faculty and staff who continually strive for excellence." While receiving Award 2023.

IIBM Institute has been on an impressive growth trajectory, and its leadership is confident that the coming year will see continued success and expansion. Their ambition to achieve a turnover of 150 crores in 2023-24 reflects their determination to continue making a significant impact in the ever-evolving Edtech landscape.

IIBM Institute stands as an interactive and user-friendly platform, empowering learners to access educational content at their convenience, from any location. Meticulously designed to cater to MBA Degree aspirants, it offers a personalized learning journey. Furthermore, it equips educators with cutting-edge tools to create engaging and informative lessons. Our platform's state-of-the-art technology has redefined the consumption of digital educational content, providing a more immersive and comprehensible learning experience for students. We remain steadfast in our dedication to advancing the frontiers of education through innovation and personalized learning experiences.

"IIBM Institute is a game-changer for the education industry, and we look forward to further developing and refining our platform to meet the evolving needs of competitive exam aspirants and educators."

Since 2008, IIBM has trained more than 50,000 candidates in Management and data science careers and aims for 150 cr turnover in 2023-24.

IIBM Institute will equip 4,000 learners with a globally recognized MBA and master's degree in Data Science by September 2024, the company said in a press release. It added a portion of the fund will also go towards scholarships based on merit, financial aid, and improving students' overall learning experience.

With a strong focus on leveraging technology for learning, IIBM Institute is committed to shaping the leaders of tomorrow and providing MBA degrees, in France, and affiliated with other universities in providing MPBA certification programs also with various specializations.

Globally Recognised in EU, US, Canada & 60+Countries and Accredited by the Ministry of Education, France. Offering Online MBA Degree from FRANCE with the Best IIT/IIM Faculty and Mentorship by ceos and Assured placement GUARANTEE at top companies.

