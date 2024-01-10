IIC Lakshya Announces Admissions for April 2024 Batches

PNN

Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 10: Built on a legacy of countless success stories, Indian Institute of Commerce Lakshya has announced admissions for the batch commencing on April 2024. With over 14 years of experience and remarkable success rate, IIC Lakshya has pioneered and transformed commerce education in Kerala. Students who are currently in grade 12 are eligible to apply to this pre-result batch for CA and ACCA courses at IIC Lakshya. The courses have a duration spanning from two to four years. Students can also apply for the CMA-India, CMA-US, and CS batches starting in June 2024.

IIC Lakshya has around 30,000 active students. In the last one year, Lakshya has produced over 300+ ACCA affiliates, 120+ CA and 200+ CMA USA qualified professionals. They also have over 800 students who are part-qualified for ACCA. Lakshya has produced over 50 International ranks and 600 plus national ranks holding an alumni network comprising 75,000 professionals.

The institution's faculty and program experts, numbering 500+, contribute to its commitment to academic excellence. The coaching methodology involves intensive training, individual mentorship, and an updated syllabus, delivered by the dedicated team. Continuous mock examinations and exam-oriented practices complement the personalized and disciplined curriculum, ensuring that each student's distinctive learning needs are met. Frequent academic reviews and individual performance analyses ensure personalized attention, tracking each student's development.

The students at IIC Lakshya get to study ACCA, CA, CMA-India, CMA-USA, and CS courses along with B. Com, and hence, will be awarded a degree from a UGC-affiliated University. Upon completing these courses, individuals can attain certification as a global finance and commerce professional, allowing them to pursue opportunities in various financial domains across the world.

For further details, call: 9061277777 or visit https://www.lakshyacommerce.com/

