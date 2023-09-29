IICSR Group has India’s first institute dedicated to Responsible business leadership

Batch 3 of PGP in CSR and Sustainability at IICSR Eco friendly campus.

New Delhi (India), September 29: As India is about to conclude the G20 contemplating all the issues for sustainable development IICSR AND SUSTAINABILITY KNOWLEDGE MANAGEMENT the first institute in India and among the top 5 started in the world is growing in its number from strength to strength.

Starting with only 10 corporate workshops per year in 2014 to training 20 students online including the board of SBI Bank Of India corporate and foundation in 2020, it has grown to train more than 10000 working professionals online and on campus in India and SAARC region in 2023. Thus strengthening the knowledge base to enable corporations towards Sustainability practices and shared value creation.

Today it boasts of having empowered public sector companies such as the BOARD and management of IRCTC, management of JSW, Kalpataru group, Aarti Industries, Metlife India, Bharti Foundation and others proving to cater to professionals across sectors.

There has been a considerable rise in the industry requirements for a talented workforce wherein the numbers for ESG professionals have risen 31% in 1 year and CSR and Sustainability professionals are 43.3% post-pandemic.

Due to the new SEBI REGULATIONS, the CSR ACT by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and foreign investment expectations from the MSME, corporations to multinationals have only increased over time. The institute is closely working with the Ministry of Skills Development and Entrepreneurship via the sector skills council MEPSC to define the job roles for professionals willing to build a career in CSR, Sustainability and ESG.

IICSR only accepts 10 students in its on-campus PGP in CSR and sustainability course from 1200 applications received for its batch 3 which now comprises participants from the Army, Start-ups, Yoga Guru, IT sector, Educationists, and other diverse backgrounds.

Harsha Saxena, MD, IICSR Group states that “Due to the conscious efforts of the Government and all the stakeholders, sustainable development is now a mainstream concern. The trajectory of Responsible business leaders would only accelerate if the youth of India, the most populous country in the world join the movement. It is a huge opportunity for us as an institute to develop conscious business leadership globally”.

IICSR AND SUSTAINABILITY KNOWLEDGE MANAGEMENT is an accredited institute by MEPSC and the American Council of Training and Development and registered in the USA and India. Its eco-friendly campus is located in Goa, India. It offers several online and offline courses listed on https://iicsronlineinstitute.com

