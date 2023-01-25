IIDE expands global reach with a new learning centre in Nepal

Asia's premier digital marketing institute has opened a new international learning centre in Nepal. The school plans to offer its courses and certifications to interested students and develop talent for the expanding needs of local businesses and start-ups in digital marketing.

IIDE offers hybrid training for students, combining online lecturers, e-content learning management systems, certification exams, in-person meetings with business professionals, and committed placement support at its centre in Nepal.

They have partnered with top Nepalese businesses and agencies including Admana, Feat International, Arbitrary Digital Marketing, etc., which is peculiar to their expansion in Nepal.

Karan Shah, the founder of IIDE, believes connecting agencies with graduates and exposing Nepalese students to well-known brands and agencies will help close the gap between agency demand and job opportunities for students in Nepal.

He further expressed his conviction that it will not only help to accelerate local enterprises in Nepal but also provide a steady source of income for young people.

"Our digital marketing courses are open to anyone aged 16 or above who has a smartphone, regardless of prior experience or qualifications. With the rapid increase in smartphone and internet access in Nepal over the past five years, it is crucial to provide accessible education in digital marketing to keep pace with the country's digital economic transformation and meet the rising demand for skilled professionals in this field", he shared.

Rishi Agarwal, the Head of Student Experience at IIDE Nepal, said, "I am delighted to bring IIDE to Nepal. With the increasing demand for digital marketing, IIDE is sure to be a valuable asset for my country."

He also expressed how IIDE differs from other organisations offering comparable courses by offering a structured protocol for effective learning, a community for students, help with job placements, as well as managerial and self-development training.

IIDE offers specialised digital marketing courses like an 11-month post-graduate degree in digital marketing, a 4-month advanced digital marketing certification course, and one-week subject-driven certifications.

