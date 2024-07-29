IIFD Kolkata Honored with the Prestigious Times Business Award, West Bengal 2024

ATK

New Delhi [India], July 29: Indian Institute of Fashion & Design - IIFD Kolkata proudly announces its recent honor at the Times Business Awards, West Bengal 2024. This prestigious recognition highlights IIFD Kolkata's consistent commitment to excellence in fashion education and its significant contributions to the fashion industry.

Under the astute guidance of Sikha Agarwal - Campus Director, IIFD Kolkata has become synonymous with premier education in the fashion domain. Nestled in the prestigious IIFD Campus at KB-22, Salt Lake Bypass, near Manipal Hospital, Sector 3, Bidhannagar, Kolkata, West Bengal 700098, the institute offers a transformative educational experience that blends rigorous academic training with unparalleled industry exposure.

Receiving the Times Business Award is a testament to IIFD Kolkata's dedication to nurturing the next generation of Design innovators. The institute has consistently demonstrated excellence through its comprehensive curriculum, distinguished faculty, and state-of-the-art facilities. This award underscores IIFD Kolkata's position as a leading design education provider in West Bengal and beyond.

IIFD Kolkata's holistic approach to education goes beyond traditional classroom learning. The institute offers a blend of theoretical knowledge and practical experience, ensuring students are well-equipped to thrive in the dynamic fashion industry. Collaborations with leading fashion houses, participation in prestigious fashion shows, and exposure to global fashion trends are integral parts of the IIFD experience.

As a hub for creativity and innovation, IIFD Kolkata fosters an environment where students can explore their artistic potential and develop their unique design identities. The institute's emphasis on hands-on learning and real-world application has produced a generation of fashion designers who are making significant impacts in the industry.

Beyond its comprehensive academic offerings, IIFD Kolkata curates an array of prestigious events, seminars, and fashion showcases, offering students a platform to display their talents and gain accolades in the competitive world of fashion. This commitment to excellence was recognized on the 25th of July, 2024, when IIFD Kolkata was honored as the Best Emerging Design Institute by The Times Group. By nurturing nascent talent and fostering a culture of innovation and excellence, IIFD Kolkata is not merely redefining design education in Kolkata; it is shaping the very future of the global fashion and design industry.

As IIFD Kolkata celebrates this prestigious award, it also looks forward to welcoming aspiring designers to join its journey of excellence. The institute invites students and fashion enthusiasts to explore its programs and be part of a community shaping the future of fashion.

Indian Institute of Fashion & Design (IIFD), Salt Lake, Kolkata E-mail: info@iifdkolkata.in

Website: www.iifdkolkata.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor