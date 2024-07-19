IIFL Foundation Distributes Relief to 1,800 People in Flood Affected Dibrugarh

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 19: IIFL Foundation, the CSR arm of the diversified financial services conglomerate IIFL Group, has joined the community efforts towards providing relief to flood affected areas in Assam with support from its local staff volunteers. Assam along with many parts of eastern and north-eastern India has been severely impacted by seasonal floods affecting lives, livelihoods and disrupting infrastructure and daily lives of millions of individuals.

IIFL Foundation has distributed food and other life essentials impacting lives of 1,800 individuals in Dibrugarh district of Assam and is keeping a close watch on further charity activities in the region. The volunteering efforts were organized by Niloy Ghosh, Zonal Head, East India, IIFL Finance Gold Loan, Iqbal Hussain Tapadar Regional Head, IIFL Finance Gold Loan, Ajay Das, Territory Manager, IIFL Finance Gold Loan, Abhishek Dutta, Territory Manager, IIFL Finance Gold Loan and other staff members from Assam including Mousuf Shah, Gaurav Baruah, Jayshree Rajkhowa, Sanghamitra Paul Choudhury, Mintu Dutta, Tridib Hazarika, Sajida Hussain, and Debarshree Saikia.

Madhu Jain, Director, IIFL Foundation said, "IIFL Foundation has been actively contributing to community efforts during times of crisis and disaster across India through its local staff volunteers. We keep a close watch on the areas we operate across India and try to join the best possible efforts in partnership with the local government, community, our staff volunteers."

Niloy Ghosh, Zonal Head, East India, IIFL Finance Gold Loan said, "This is a difficult moment for the local community in Assam. We will continue to support them during these moments with all the support possible. I am thankful for the support we have received from the local authorities and our staff volunteers."

IIFL Foundation is one India's largest corporate social responsibility foundations in India with significant contributions in the areas of education, health, livelihood, poverty alleviation and climate action. IIFL Foundation's flagship Sakhiyon Ki Baadi program has brought over 36,000 out-of-school girls into the education system through 1,200 schools. IIFL Foundation has supported many low-cost innovations positively impacting large number of beneficiaries in the rural and semi-urban areas.

IIFL Finance Ltd is a leading retail-focused diversified NBFC in India, offering a wide range of financial products and services through its subsidiaries, including home loans, gold loans, business loans, microfinance, capital market finance, and developer & construction finance. With an extensive network of branches and digital channels, IIFL Finance caters to millions of customers across the country through over 4,800 branches and digital platforms.

