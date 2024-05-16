IIITH Announces Product Management Summer School

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 16: International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIITH) announced the launch of a 4-week Product Management Summer School, jointly with Product Leaders Forum (PLF) and Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (Hysea). Registrations are open, the summer school starts on 25 May 2024.

IIITH's summer program is targeted at product managers, dev managers/architects, aspiring product managers, and startup founders. Participants will understand the nuances of product management and get equipped with the latest techniques and tools. They will also be exposed to the research world related to Product Design & Management.

Prof Raghu Reddy, Chair of the MTech program in Product Design & Management said, "This is a unique opportunity for the product management community to converge and deliberate on the trends in technology product management. A chance also to bring together academic research and industry leadership."

The innovative curriculum comprises four engaging workshops covering design thinking, product management fit, AI for program managers, and program managers for AI products. Participants will delve into hands-on activities, guided by expert faculty, and assignments for effective learning experience. It will conclude in the fifth week with a research seminar, showcasing faculty and industry leaders' insights on cutting-edge topics such as wearables, no-code/ low-code systems, and more.

The Product Leaders Forum (PLF) is an active community of Product Managers and Leaders across multiple cities. PLF and Hysea bring in the industry perspective, along with IIITH bringing in the academic research perspective. Group registrations of mid-level engineering leaders and PMs are encouraged alongside individual registrations.

Details at https://pdm.iiit.ac.in/summer-school/

About IIIT Hyderabad: The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics, and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research that has a greater social impact. Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Sciences, Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, Education Technologies, Power Systems, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance. Website: www.iiit.ac.in

