IIM Jammu hosts Mumbai Roundtable Conference

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: IIM Jammu hosted a landmark Roundtable Conference on 04th Oct 2024 at Trident, BKC, Mumbai, bringing together policymakers, academics, and industry leaders. The event focused on strengthening collaboration between academia and industry, addressing workforce evolution, and leveraging technology to prepare students for future employment. The conference began with participant registration, a lamp lighting ceremony, and an introductory video of IIM Jammu, setting the stage for insightful discussions.

Dr. Milind P. Kamble, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Jammu, emphasized the necessity of collaboration, noting that progress requires unity and cannot occur in silos He celebrated Marathi's recent recognition as a classical language by the Government of India and touched upon his contributions to the NEP 2020 drafting committee, led by Dr. K. Kasturirangan. Citing the example of the IPM Programme at IIM Jammu, he praised NEP 2020 for fostering multidisciplinary education with flexible entry and exit options. He reaffirmed IIM Jammu's dedication to developing future-ready leaders, serving local communities, and addressing national priorities. He highlighted the Roundtable Conference as an essential step in bridging academia and industry, promoting entrepreneurship, and achieving impactful societal change. He encouraged all stakeholders to actively contribute to the institute's vision, underlining that collaborative efforts would lead to greater innovation and lasting progress for the nation.

Prof. B.S. Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, emphasized Jammu's status as India's only Union Territory with all three Institutes of National Importance, advancing the vision of NEP 2020 through unique programs like the MBA in Hospital Administration and Healthcare Management in collaboration with IIM Jammu, IIT Jammu, and AIIMS Jammu, as well as the dual degree program B.Tech + MBA program with IIT Jammu. With a strong representation of female students in all its programs IM Jammu demonstrates its commitment to diversity, inclusion, and entrepreneurship through initiatives like the Centre for Diversity and Inclusion and the Center for Small Business Development. He highlighted Project YUVA, developed with the J&K Government to empower youth through entrepreneurship, and shared plans for the Centre for Innovation and Transformation in Governance (CITaG) to foster sustainable development and tackle governance challenges in J&K. He underscored IIM Jammu's rapid growth, industry partnerships, and mission to produce graduates ready for real-world impact. Reflecting on India's vision for 2047, as articulated by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, he urged alignment of personal goals with national development.

The Mumbai Roundtable Conference held on 04th October 2024 at Trident, BKC, Mumbai, featured three insightful panel discussions that brought together industry leaders and experts to address critical issues shaping the workforce of tomorrow.

The first panel discussion, "Creating a Future-Ready Workforce: Strategies for Adaptation and Resilience," was moderated by Anand Kripalu, MD & Global CEO, EPL Ltd., and Member, BoG, IIM Jammu. He emphasized adaptability and digital transformation as key to preparing a future-ready workforce. The panel included Rahul Pinjarkar, CHRO, Tata Chemicals; Ekta Roy, Senior Manager, HRBP IPD (R&D), Cipla; Lucky Kulkarni, Country Group HR Head, Jeena & Company; Nagina Singh, Senior Director & People Lead, India, Mondelez International; S.K. Dutt, Senior Executive Advisor & Head HR, GI Infotech; Gautam Sinha, CHRO, Birla Opus; and Samir Shah, Executive Vice President, Capgemini; who discussed strategies for agility, digital literacy, and resilience.

The second panel discussion, "Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Strategies for Inclusive Leadership," was moderated by Lalit Kumar Naik, Director, Noveltech Feeds Pvt. Ltd. & Member, BoG, IIM Jammu. He highlighted the importance of inclusive leadership for innovation and long-term success. The panel featured Pawan Gangwani, AVP, Life and Annuities, JP Morgan; Sonal Jain, Global CHRO, EPL Ltd.; Rajesh Balakrishnan, CEO, Advanced Materials-Aditya Birla Chemicals; Ajay Brahmbhatt, India Lead HR, Siemens Ltd.; Manoj Sharma, President & CHRO; Aarti Industries; Sakharam Garale, Founder & CEO, Renovare Healthcare Solutions; Swati Mishra, Director HR, Omya Group; and Surya Saraf, Global Alliance Manager, Tech Mahindra; who discussed strategies for fostering diversity, breaking barriers, and promoting inclusive growth.

The third panel discussion, "Leadership in Digital Transformation," was moderated by Shrikant Badve, MD, Belrise Industries Ltd. & Member, BoG, IIM Jammu. He stressed that breaking leadership barriers and fostering inclusivity are key to unlocking organizational potential The panel included Kaustubh Dhavse, OSD to the Deputy Chief Minister, Govt. of Maharashtra; Pranay Gaharwar, Vice President, State Street Services India; Dr. Sangeeta Srivastava, CEO, Godavari Biorefineries; Natasha Chander, AVP Lead Talent Engagement, IIFL; Kshitij Bhatnagar, Grant Thornton Bharat; Mallika Vyas, Head of HR, Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd.; Ramakrishna Vyamajala, CHRO, Home First Finance Company; Sandeep K Singh, Head of Commercial - Maharashtra & Goa, Business Processing Cell, Godrej & Boyce, and Harini Sreenivasan, Partner, Semcostyle Institute India LLP. They emphasized visionary leadership, adaptability, and fostering innovation to navigate digital transformation effectively.

Each discussion provided valuable insights on the future of work and the importance of inclusivity, offering participants actionable strategies to navigate the evolving corporate landscape.

Prof. Jabir Ali, Dean Academics, IIM Jammu, in the beginning gave an overview into Roundtable Conference by outlining its objectives and setting the stage for the engaging panel discussions.

The event culminated with the National Anthem, followed by a dinner and networking session, fostering collaboration and idea exchange. Dr. Baljeet Singh, Co-Chairperson, IIM Jammu, proposed the vote of thanks. An Alumni Meet was also held in the evening, offering IIM Jammu alumni a platform to reconnect, share experiences, and discuss the institute's progress and future initiatives while celebrating their achievements.

The Mumbai Roundtable Conference further strengthened academia-industry collaboration, paving the way for actionable outcomes benefiting students and the corporate world. IIM Jammu remains committed to fostering partnerships that drive innovation and shape the future of education and professional development.

