IIM Kozhikode and Emeritus Set to Roll out Advanced Strategic Management Programme

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17: Strategy has evolved from its roots in military traditions to becoming a fundamental corporate function. To help experienced professionals evolve into leaders who can be disrupters in today’s world of accelerated change, the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode) a leading business school ranking 5th in the Ministry of Education’s NIRF 2022 rankings, along with Emeritus, a global pioneer in offering accessible and affordable high-quality education to individuals and organisations, announced the roll-out of their Advanced Strategic Management Programme. The 12-month programme is designed for senior to mid-level professionals as well as senior executives who want to sharpen their strategic skills to identify, unlock, and capture disruptive growth for their organisations.

The IIM Kozhikode Advanced Strategic Management Programme is one-of-its-kind in the way that it combines leadership thinking, growth strategies, strategy and innovation along with contemporary agendas. According to the 23rd Global CEO Survey - The India Outlook by PwC in 2020, only 40% of Indian CEOs were ‘very confident’ about their revenue prospects and felt the need to re-evaluate their corporate strategy. Under that context, the programme, designed by expert faculty at IIM Kozhikode and led by Programme Director Professor MK Nandakumar, empowers senior and mid-level professionals keen to develop a strategic mind-set transition into high-level strategic leadership roles and drive corporate strategy. The programme also caters to senior executives involved in driving their organisation’s business strategy via structured strategic insights.

The programme will take place via live online sessions with IIM Kozhikode faculty as well as industry experts to help participants gather a rich understanding of real-world applications of the concepts, peer discussions, case studies and hands-on simulations. The multi-disciplinary curriculum encompasses subjects such as finance and economics for managers, functional strategies, growth strategies and strategic leadership among others. The programme modules also delve into competitive advantage and competitive strategy, strategic innovation and implementation, among others. The past participants of the programme had 11-20 years of work experience (61%), while another 21% had 21-30 years of experience. Over 500+ past participants of the programme from sectors such as IT & services, banking and finance, manufacturing, besides others, rated the programme 4.5 on 5 for having high impact on their careers.

Commenting on the launch of the programme, Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, “In today's rapidly changing business landscape, strategic management plays a crucial role in driving organisational success. With studies depicting that CEOs don’t necessarily feel fully confident about their strategies, we realised that it is critical to empower experienced professionals with the necessary skills and insights to identify and capture disruptive growth opportunities. This high-impact programme, designed along with leading B-School such as IIM Kozhikode, is aimed at driving the success of senior professionals, and thereby, their organisations. With the curriculum developed by renowned faculty and industry experts, participants will gain valuable knowledge and practical tools to break down strategic thinking and effectively navigate complex strategic challenges. We are confident that this program will enable professionals to excel in high-level strategic leadership roles and make a meaningful impact on their organisations."

Elaborating on the programme’s highlights, Programme Director and Professor MK Nandakumar, the Professor of Strategic Management at IIM Kozhikode, added, “Research in the field of strategic management has evolved significantly over the years, and the research findings have been translated into practical prescriptions that are useful for managers. Based on these prescriptions, many tools and frameworks used for conducting various strategic analysis have been developed. This programme introduces the necessary tools and frameworks to the participants and provides them with an opportunity to conduct strategic analyses in different contexts. The whole programme is entirely hands-on with the primary objective of providing the required knowledge and skills to the participants for developing their ability to think strategically and to make vital strategic decisions.”

The programme is set to begin on Sep 30, 2023, and has a fee of INR 2,75,000 + GST. Upon completion of the programme, participants have the opportunity to receive the prestigious IIM Kozhikode Executive Alumni Status. Know more about the program here.

