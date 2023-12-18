IIM Kozhikode's 4th Edition of International Conclave on 'Globalising Indian Thought' concludes with a commitment to Indian Knowledge Systems, Culture & Management

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 18: The prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode) successfully hosted the fourth edition of the International Conclave on 'Globalising Indian Thought (GIT 2023)' from December 14 to 16 at Mysore. The three-day conclave explored the profound impact of Indian knowledge systems, culture, and management practices on the global stage. The event brought together eminent personalities, thought leaders and industry experts to deliberate on the convergence of Indian knowledge systems, culture, and management on the global stage.

Vineet Jain, Managing Director of Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd. (The Times of India), graced the event and delivered a conclave valediction that resonated with the theme of the conclave. He outlined what in his view should be done to globalise Indian talent on a bigger scale. In this regard, he said that Indians should take a leading role in, and drive today's Big Ideas in 3 major areas which are: Innovation in Technology and Entrepreneurship, Education and Skill Development, and Sustainability and Environmental Stewardship, which is crucial in the age of Climate change. He reiterates that we must recognize that our uniquely Indian characteristics are both our foundation and our compass that has paved the way for Indian talent to excel in the past, and they will continue to be instrumental in shaping the future.

In his address, Jain stated, "The Times Group completed 186 years of a remarkable journey as a diversified group, with leading companies in media, entertainment, and education. As I reflect on the meaning of this achievement and its journey that is so deeply connected with the building of the modern Indian nation-state, I sense a spirit of co-creation, an embrace of India's diversity' and most importantly, a partnership celebrating the journeys and achievements of Indians everywhere. Hence, when I was thinking about an appropriate theme for this speech, I could not look further than the idea of "Globalizing Indian Talent". This is because India's greatest strength is our human resources. As per estimates, our current workforce is 495 million. By 2050, this is expected to grow to 1.1 billion which means India will contribute 40% of the global workforce 27 years from now. India's outstanding macro-economic, demographic, and social indicators quite clearly underline that this is our moment to respond, to arrive on the global stage. Furthermore, this conclave is also a great tribute to the triumphs and tribulations of Indians vying for their rightful place in the world. The Group's recent investments in education and Edtech are a further testament to our commitment towards nurturing India's talent to make them career-ready in any part of the globe. TimesPro was the Group's first foray into the emerging world of education technology and has grown rapidly by staying true to its promise of learner focus by training over 2 million learners. TimesPro has attained a reputation for quality and outcome orientation, which is second to none. We are proud to partner with IIM Kozhikode in its vision of highly innovative and accessible executive education."

Jain spoke about the path of globalization of Indian talent and outlined in detail what makes it truly global; second, how Times Group has propelled and showcased this on the world stage and his perspectives on taking the next big leap for the globalisation of Indian talent.

The conclave witnessed engaging discussions, insightful panels, and thought-provoking sessions over three days. Dignitaries and members at the event acknowledged the Institute's commitment to promoting Indian thought leadership globally and delved into the diverse contributions made by India that have left an indelible imprint across various fields. The Conclave provided a platform to explore the richness of India's knowledge systems, encompassing ancient sciences, philosophy, and the arts. Eminent scholars and experts delved into how these traditional systems continue to be relevant and offer insights into contemporary challenges.

Eminent dignitaries including Kinji Saito - Director & Senior Managing Officer, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Vineet Jain - Managing Director, Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd. (The Times of India), Sanjeev Sanyal, Member - Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, Government of India, Chandra Shekhar Ghosh - Founder, MD & CEO of Bandhan Bank, Dr. Tessy Thomas - Indian Scientist, Former Director General, Aeronautical Systems, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and others highlighted achievements of India in their respective fields and shared a vision for India's growth and their outreach to Global South.

Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode articulated that Globalizing Indian Thought is Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode's signature convention which has also now become IIMK's institutional mission, design principle and the basis of IIMK's aspiration to be counted among the world's best thought school.

He said that the human-centric perspective, which differs from the West's systems-centric view, contributes significantly to India's achievements in business. He further added that the value and vibrancy of India's soft power is yet to manifest, and the time has finally come for us to rise to our fullest potential, our highest aspiration and make India count on the world stage again.

100 Research papers along with technical sessions, research paper workshops, and panel discussions were presented across the three-day event along with the display of India's culture, arts, literature, and lifestyle. The Conclave fostered discussions on cultural exchanges and highlighted how Indian philosophies and management practices rooted in ethical principles gained international recognition. The event concluded with a renewed sense of purpose and commitment to furthering the global discourse on Indian knowledge systems, culture, and management.

