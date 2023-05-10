IIM Raipur in association with Nulearn announces the 4th Batch of MBA in Blended Mode ( 2023-25) for working professionals

New Delhi [India], May 10 (/SRV): Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur is pleased to announce the launch of the 4th batch of the Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (ePGP) in Blended Learning Mode with Nulearn as their marketing and technology partner.

Awarded as MBA, the program is designed specifically for working professionals coming from diverse backgrounds. The course is expected to commence in December 2023. The institute holds 2nd position in the Times B school survey (2023) among leading business schools and has a NIRF (2022) ranking of 14th position among Management institutes.

The first batch of EPGP was convocated in the 12th Convocation ceremony of IIM Raipur conducted in April 2023. Sessions for 2nd & 3rd batches are being conducted as per the scheduled timeline. One of the key highlights of the program at IIM Raipur is the unique blend of online and offline components. Participants will have the opportunity to attend campus visits at IIM Raipur, where they can interact with faculty and peers, engage in group discussions, and participate in experiential learning activities. These campus visits provide a valuable networking opportunity and allow participants to immerse themselves in the rich academic and cultural environment of IIM Raipur.

Eligibility:

Bachelor's degree (minimum of three years full-time study) from a recognized university in any discipline and completed age of 25 years.

A minimum of 3 years of post-degree work experience as on 30 September 2023.

The selection process includes interviews with subject experts in the management domain with a focus on managerial skills, leadership qualities, building a strong professional network, etc.

The program includes interactive online lectures, case discussions, industry interactions, and peer-to-peer learning, providing participants with a holistic understanding of various aspects of business management.

The extensive curriculum will help working professionals upskill & become industry-ready & grow under the mentorship of IIM Raipur's eminent faculty with rich-in-class industry connect experience. IIM Raipur follows a continuous evaluation process wherein the participant will be evaluated based on mid-term & end-term examinations, quizzes, assignments & class participation.

At the end of the course, the participants will work on an Integrated Business Simulation Project that will help them apply managerial concepts in real-world scenarios. The curriculum offers a blend of various general management theories, soft skills, and analytical methods with real-world business scenario cases. With its reputation for academic excellence, experienced faculty, and innovative pedagogy, IIM Raipur's blended MBA program has emerged as a preferred choice for working professionals seeking to upgrade their skills and advance their careers.

The participants will have complete access to the virtual library of IIM Raipur, classes will also be broadcasted directly to an online device, learning made easy and accessible for the candidates especially in times like these, when the world is running virtually. The 24-month intensive learning program is designed in such a way that it minimizes disruption of work and personal pursuits.

This two-year program allows participants to grow out of their comfort zone and transition into higher management roles. The curriculum is inclusive of a mix of case-based methods of teaching, simulations, problem-solving exercises, assignments, role play, and in-class discussions among the participants. Participants will gain valuable insights as faculty members share cutting-edge management concepts, global industry trends, business practices, and their own practical knowledge in the classroom.

Commenting on the launch of the 4th batch of the ePGP program, Sumit Kumar, Founder & CEO of Nulearn, said, "With 1st Batch being recently concluded at 12th Convocation of IIM Raipur, we are thrilled to announce the commencement of the 4th batch of our ePGP program. This program has gained immense popularity among working professionals who are looking to enhance their managerial skills and advance their careers. At Nulearn, we are committed to providing a world-class learning experience to the professionals."

