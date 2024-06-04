IIM Udaipur inaugurates the biggest batch of India's first On-Campus Summer program in Management by an IIM

PRNewswire

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 4: Indian Institute of Management Udaipur is the first IIM to have started a unique and one-of-a-kind Summer Program in Management as a Pre MBA program. This year, it hosted the inaugural ceremony of the second batch of the Program. The program will cover the essential aspects of management studies, focusing on Business Environment, Innovation & Entrepreneurship, Digital Transformation, and Business Communication. The participants will get exposure to the Case Method of teaching and earn an IIM Udaipur Summer Program in Management - Certificate of Participation upon completing the program. The program is designed to give an experiential insight into management education by an IIM, thereby helping aspiring undergraduates and graduates decide on the path they wish to follow.

This batch of the Summer Program in Management comprises 150 students from different regions of India. Of these, 72 are female students. This is a two-week program scheduled from June 1st to June 14th, 2024, in which students will learn from the distinguished faculty of IIM Udaipur, visiting industry experts and their peers from the entire country in a dynamic, supportive, and thriving academic environment. Participants will get an opportunity to network with faculty and MBA students of IIM Udaipur.

In his welcome address, Prof. Rajesh Agrawal, Chairperson of the Summer Program in Management, said, "IIM Udaipur's Summer Program in Management is designed to provide a powerful and transformational experience to you. Immerse yourselves in the world of business and management and experience the life of an MBA student. You'll learn from the esteemed faculty and industry experts and gain a deep understanding of what it means to be a business manager and leader. This program is your chance to explore and solidify your MBA goals and gain the confidence to pursue them. Beyond the academics, you will have the opportunity to explore Udaipur's cultural heritage and beauty and create memories with your friends that will stay with you forever."

IIM Udaipur is India's first and only management institute to have launched a two-week On-Campus Summer Program in Management for MBA aspirants.

About IIM Udaipur:

IIM Udaipur is well on its way to becoming a globally recognised B-School. It has broken new ground by focusing on world-class research and transforming students into tomorrow's managers and leaders. The Institute arrived on the global education stage by securing accreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) within eight years of its establishment. With this accreditation, IIM Udaipur is counted in the same league of global institutes, such as Harvard Business School, Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and the MIT Sloan School.

IIM Udaipur is ranked 16th by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 of the HRD Ministry. IIM Udaipur is the only IIM in the Top 100 of the prestigious FT Masters In Management World Rankings consecutively for 5 Years since 2019. Ranked #5 amongst IIMs in the list of 2023. Indian Institute of Management Udaipur featured in the prestigious Masters in Management (MIM) QS World University Rankings 2024 for the fifth consecutive year. IIM Udaipur is also currently ranked 4th in India, after ISB, IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore, for research in management according to the methodology used by UT Dallas, which tracks publications in the leading global journals.

