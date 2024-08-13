IIT Bombay hosts first Indian Nanoelectronics Users Programme

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 : IIT Bombay hosted the first Indian Nanoelectronics Users Programme (INUP) on August 10, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The INUP intends to facilitate the experimentation of research ideas by Indian researchers in the general area of nanoelectronics. The Users' Meet, co-organized by the six INUP host institutes, celebrated the program's extensive achievements and outlined its future trajectory, as per the statement.

The gathering brought together a multidisciplinary group of researchers, academicians and industry professionals who have benefited from INUP since its inception.

INUP has opened MeitY-supported semiconductor nanofabrication facilities to academic researchers and startup companies across the country. It has also prepared these facilities to provide industrial training, supporting the India Semiconductor Mission.

The Users' Meet, co-organised by the six INUP host institutes, was inaugurated by Shri S. Krishnan, Secretary of MeitY, who emphasised INUP's role in advancing nanoelectronics research in India.

"INUP has not only facilitated cutting-edge research but has also created a robust infrastructure that empowers researchers throughout India to engage in groundbreaking work in nanoelectronics. This initiative is vital to our country's technological future," he stated.

The event featured Dr R. Chidambaram, former Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India and the major player behind INUP. He highlighted the programme as a model for national collaboration in science and technology, stating, "It is through such initiatives that we can continue to push the boundaries of innovation in India."

Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, Group Vice-Chancellor of BITS Pilani and former Director of IIT Delhi, praised INUP's achievements in fostering academia-industry collaboration. "This programme is creating an ecosystem where research can transition into real-world applications, benefiting society at large," he remarked.

Prof. Juzer Vasi, Professor Emeritus and former Deputy Director at IIT Bombay, who architected the programme, reflected on its evolution, saying, "INUP has grown into a vibrant platform for researchers to explore new frontiers in nanoelectronics. The program's ability to adapt and innovate over the years has been key to its success."

Prof. Rudra Pratap, Vice Chancellor of Plaksha University and former Deputy Director of IISc, underscored the importance of long-term vision and commitment to initiatives like INUP. "The sustained success of INUP is a testament to the dedication of everyone involved. It is crucial that we continue to support and invest in such initiatives, as they are the cornerstone of India's future in advanced technologies," he said.

The meet was attended by over 350 participants, including faculty members from INUP host institutes, industry and academic experts, startups, and active users of INUP's facilities.

A key feature of the Meet was the 'Brainstorming Session: INUP of the Future', which focused on "Talent Development for India's Nanoelectronics/Semiconductor Needs."

During the session, leading experts discussed the future of MeitY-supported programme. The experts emphasised deeper industry-academia collaboration, sustained startup support, and the development of certified training content for workforce development.

The event concluded with the felicitation of winners of the INUP nanotech hackathon, and recognition of startup and academic users of INUP, for their achievements enabled by the programme.

INUP provides access to state-of-the-art nanofabrication facilities for the R&D needs of Indian academia and startups. It also provides training for the growth of semiconductor industry in the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor