IIT Bombay improved its rank by 31 places in QS World University Rankings

New Delhi [India], June 5 : The ranking of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has moved from 149th rank to 118th rank this year in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings.

This marks the first time the institute has been ranked within the top 150 since it participated in the QS rankings.

Overall, IIT Bombay improved its performance by 31 places compared to last year, achieving a score of 56.3 out of 100. The QS ranking results were released on Wednesday.

The institute has performed well in several parameters, particularly in Employer Reputation, where it scored 86.0, securing a global rank of 63. The institute also performed well in citations per faculty (79.1), academic reputation (58.5), employment outcomes (64.5), and sustainability (52.5). Other scores included 14.4 in faculty-student ratio, 4.3 in international faculty, 52.3 in international research network, and 1.3 in international students, all out of a maximum of 100 points.

"It is my pleasure that IIT Bombay has risen by 31 places. This is the achievement of the team of faculty, students, and staff all together. We aspire to improve ourselves further," said Prof. Shireesh Kedare, Director of IIT Bombay.

The institute was established in 1958 as the second IIT in the country. It is globally recognized as a leader in engineering education and research. The institute was granted the status of 'Institution of Eminence' by the Ministry of Education (formerly the Ministry of Human Resources Development) on July 9, 2018. This status underscores its commitment to excellence and innovation in education and research.

Earlier this year, on April 10, 2024, IIT Bombay was ranked 45th in Engineering and Technology in the QS World University Rankings by Subject for 2024. This achievement further cements its reputation as a top institution in its field.

Over the last six decades, more than 70,000 engineers and scientists have graduated from the Institute.

